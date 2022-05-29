U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,288.21
    +302.85 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

EV SPACs are facing a new regulatory speed bump

Jaclyn Trop
·6 min read

It’s been a bumpy road for the electric vehicle startups that rushed to go public over the past two years by merging with a publicly traded shell company.

Now, the SEC’s broadest attempt to crackdown on these so-called reverse mergers could put a few speed bumps on the road to becoming — and maintaining — a SPAC.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will conclude Tuesday a 60-day public comment period on a number of proposed guidelines for SPACs, specifically around disclosures, marketing practices and third-party oversight. If approved, the barrier of entry to becoming a SPAC will rise, putting it on par with the regulatory burden placed on companies that pursue the more traditional IPO path.

The rules will “help ensure that investors in these vehicles get protections similar to those when investing in traditional initial public offerings,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said when the proposal was first released back in March. The rules, if approved, will also strengthen protections for current investors, as well as prevent SPACs from using “overly optimistic language or over-promise future results” to appeal to potential investors.

"Ultimately, I think it’s important to consider the economic drivers of SPACs," Gensler said in March. "Functionally, the SPAC target IPO is being used as an alternative means to conduct an IPO.”

The details

The most significant change to the proposed guidelines requires aligning the financial statements required for SPACs with those of traditional IPOs, a major step toward creating more transparency. This includes more disclosure across several areas.

The guidelines also call for gatekeepers such as auditors, lawyers, and underwriters to be held responsible for their work, including assuming liability for the registration statements SPACs must file ahead of a target IPO. Gensler said the changes “provide an essential function to police fraud and ensure the accuracy of disclosure to investors.”

While the proposal winds through the approval process, some players in market have pressed the pause button.

For instance, Goldman Sachs halted its dealmaking in May as it waits to see how the new regulations will affect dealmaking, especially if the SEC revokes the so-called safe harbor protection that until now has allowed SPACs to make bullish projections. Credit Suisse and Citigroup have voiced alarm, too.

“I could say I think I'm gonna make a bajillion dollars in 2025, but here are all the reasons why I might not,” said Ramey Layne, a capital markets and M&A attorney at Vinson and Elkins. “If you say that there's a safe harbor, then you can't be sued for that if it proves to be wrong.”

The SEC's proposed regulations are “a very big step in the right direction,” said Stanford Law School professor Michael Klausner, especially if SPACs are required to “disclose the extent to which their shareholders’ equity is diluted at the time of the merger.”

The SEC expects to finalize new guidelines during the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, of the roughly 600 SPACs currently searching for a company to acquire, some deals have ground to a halt or been scrapped, according to SPAC Research.

The catalyst

Allowing pre-revenue startups to take a shortcut to an IPO before selling a single vehicle has led to trouble on numerous fronts.

Regulations today are so lax that commercial EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions has gone without an auditor for the last three and a half months. The manufacturer, which went public in June 2021 through a $1.4 billion merger with Forum Merger III, said Friday in an SEC filing that it is in danger of running out of cash in June, one month sooner than projected, if it doesn't find funding.

Electric Last Mile Solutions is also at risk of being delisted if it doesn’t file its delayed 2021 annual report and Q1 2022 financial report. The company blamed the delay on an acrimonious split with its accounting firm, BDO.

The public spat over who had helped the EV maker’s leadership architect a scheme to buy discounted shares pre-merger – a move that led to the resignations of both the company’s CEO and chairman in February – sparked an SEC investigation into the company in March.

That news sent shares tumbling below $1 and compelled the company to lay off nearly a quarter of its workforce to cut costs, and pull its guidance for the remainder of 2022. Now the SPAC is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq if it doesn't submit a plan by Tuesday to comply with regulations.

Other examples of this laissez faire approach abound in the SPAC world. Canoo, Faraday Future, Lordstown Motors and Nikola are just a few of the SPACs that have run into trouble.

Faraday Future also faced a Nasdaq delisting, but managed to file its 2021 annual report and 2022 first quarter financial results this month.

While the earnings reports staved off the delisting, they also showed a company burning through cash with little to no prospects of revenue in the near term.

The company reported an operating loss of $149 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $19 million for the same period a year ago. The widening loss is due to “a significant increase in headcount and employee related expenses, and an increase in professional services primarily related to the special committee investigation,” the company said in a statement. Net loss increased to $153 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with a $76 million loss for the first quarter of 2021.

Faraday Future also continues to have trouble getting its fantastical, 1,050-horsepower FF 91 into production. The flashy sedan can travel from 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds and travel more than 300 miles on a single battery charge, the automaker said.

The company recorded 401 pre-orders for the FF 91 as of March 31 and plans to launch the car during the third quarter of 2022, CEO Carsten Breitfeld said in a call with investors on Monday. The $1,500 pre-orders are fully-refundable non-binding deposits, and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

“Keep in mind that the FF 91 is not a high-volume car,” Breitfeld said, adding that the automaker plans to ramp up eventually to 6,000 to 8,000 units a year.

About 80% of the equipment Faraday needs to build the FF 91 is at its factory in Hanford, California, and the rest is on track to be delivered. The automaker said it has funding to cover its current production run but will need more money to produce its second model, an FF 81 sedan for the mass market, and smart last-mile delivery vehicle called the FF 71.

Faraday also said it signed a lease on its first store, in Beverly Hills, California, and secured a dealer license to sell its cars nationwide online.

Recommended Stories

  • China's tech giants test the waters in fashion metaverse despite slim chance of profits

    China's Big Tech companies from ByteDance to Tencent Holdings are testing the waters in the fashion metaverse even though prospects of monetisation and profitability are slim in the foreseeable future. TikTok owner ByteDance is launching a digital fashion app compatible with the Douyin e-commerce platform and its Pico virtual reality headset, according to a report by Tech Planet. Meanwhile, social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu is selling virtual fashion items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT

  • Opinion: Asians are as American as the Mayflower

    Texas needs to make Asian American studies part of our state’s curriculum.

  • Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'

    Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Saturday he had a “wonderful meeting” with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the new government's attention to the Pacific Islands. “Fiji is not anyone’s backyard - we are a part of a Pacific family," Bainimarama wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/FijiPM/status/1530265872354332673?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet, posting a picture of himself and Penny Wong shaking hands.

  • Tether CTO: TerraUSD collapse this month was 'important moment for the crypto industry'

    While the collapse of TerraUSD rattled many investors this month, one crypto leader sees the fallout as exactly what the industry needed.

  • China-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday. Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe.

  • Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers voted to have best offensive trio in NFL

    Justin Herbert, Austin Eckler, and Keenan Allen? Hard to get better than that.

  • Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

    A Florida judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.

  • Georgia College Students Learning Hard Economics Lessons as Cost of Living Rises

    Gaggles of dogs frolicked about on Kennesaw State University’s campus green one Wednesday in April, wagging their tails as groups of students scratched their furry heads and tossed them tennis balls. It was part of a university initiative to help students relieve some stress as they head into finals, and college students across the state […]

  • When Americans tried – and failed – to reunite Christianity

    LeventeGyori/Shutterstock.comFive centuries ago, Martin Luther, a German monk, initiated a split in Christianity that came to be known as the Protestant Reformation. After the Reformation, deep divisions between Protestants and Catholics contributed to wars, hostility and violence in Europe and America. For centuries, each side denounced the other and sought to convert its followers. Then, in the early 1900s, ambitious Protestants in the U.S. attempted the unthinkable. Building on ideas circulat

  • Zheng Qinwen: Five things to know about China's new tennis sensation

    Teenager Zheng Qinwen has lit up the French Open as the newest star to emerge from China, where the coronavirus pandemic and the Peng Shuai scandal has put top-level tennis on hold for more than two years.

  • Where to Look for the Next Wall Street Blowup

    The tide’s definitely gone out in markets this year, but finance has come through with few problems—so far.

  • North Florida Congressional members weigh in on Texas shooting response

    Congressional lawmakers continue to work towards action in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

  • Who is the most powerful Democrat in New Jersey? Not who you think

    Plus, a wonderful package of Memorial Day stories

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarThe European Central Bank’s debate over

  • Outdoors: What is causing the drastic decline in turkey hunting in Ohio?

    Any speculation about the immediate future will have to wait until summer when it will become clearer whether the hatch of poults has been a success.

  • Why US inflation is so hard to diagnose

    At the Fed, hundreds of economists work to provide analysis of economic conditions. Two economic letters from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (FRBSF) are an example of how tricky it can be to understand how decisions made by governments, companies, and individuals change the economy. One, published in October 2021, provided an early estimate of how federal stimulus would affect inflation, while a second, published this March, tackled the same question with a different approach.

  • This Market Rally Could Force the Fed to Raise Rates Higher

    Financial conditions have tightened more than they should have, based solely on the central bank’s actions. If that trend reverses, investors should worry about what Powell & Co. will do next.

  • Analysts Slash Price Target On American Eagle Outfitters Post Q1 Results

    Analysts slashed the price target of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) following the company's Q1 results. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Stroller lowered the price target to $15 (14% upside) from $23 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares. Stoller noted that macro-economic problems like inflation and soaring gas prices had amplified the issues in the quarter. Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone reduced the price target by half to $15 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating on the s

  • Pound Fights for Reprieve as Economy Flails: UK Weatherwatch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarThe pound has pulled off a fighting comeback from a two-year low against the dollar yet the UK’s markets are looking more bruised as ev

  • LEADING OFF: Rookies Witt, Gorman and Harris draw attention

    Bobby Witt Jr. began the season as a highly rated prospect and looks like he's starting to heat up. Fellow rookies Nolan Gorman and Michael Harris also are attracting attention. A day after falling a double shy of the cycle, Witt hit three doubles Saturday as the Royals beat Minnesota 7-3.