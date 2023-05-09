U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.75
    -18.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,548.00
    -137.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,279.75
    -72.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    -8.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    -0.77 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.50
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.73
    +0.54 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9480
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,645.62
    -300.63 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.19
    -10.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,743.45
    -34.93 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,242.82
    +292.94 (+1.01%)
     

EV startup Fisker cuts annual production forecast

Reuters
·1 min read
A Fisker Ocean is displayed during an event outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Fisker Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year production target as the electric-vehicle startup seeks to keep a leash on expenses and posted a smaller first-quarter loss.

The company's shares fell 3% in trading before the bell.

The California-based company now expects between 32,000 and 36,000 units to be produced in 2023, compared with its previous target of 42,400 cars.

For the second quarter, the company expects to produce between 1,400 and 1,700 vehicles.

The company reported a net loss of $120.6 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $122.07 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Tanya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)