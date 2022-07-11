EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP OTCQB: EVTGF

EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMMENCES TRADING ON THE OTCQB MARKET, OFFERING US INVESTORS GREATER ACCESS TO THE STRATEGY OF ELECTRIFYING ICONIC BRANDS

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (“EV Technology Group” or the “Company”) (NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A, OTCQB: EVTGF), announces that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company’s common shares (“Shares”) commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “EVTGF.” The Shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company.



EV Technology Group’s mission is to electrify iconic driving experiences by investing in beloved automotive brands and helping them to transition to the electric era, such as MOKE International Limited (“MIL”). The Shares of EV Technology Group will continue to be listed on both the Canadian NEO Exchange (NEO: EVTG) and the Frankfurt Exchange (DE: B96A).

The listing on the OTCQB exchange will offer United States investors easier access to purchase Shares. The strategy is also consistent with the Company’s broader US growth strategy - following the recent announcement of the opening of an office in California, under the leadership of former Lotus Executive Dan Burge.

As the largest shareholder of MIL, EV Technology Group has been a strategic partner helping to launch the Electric MOKE this summer, with the first production vehicles arriving in the South of France. Manufactured in the UK, the electric vehicles are available via EV Technology Group’s wholly owned French subsidiary - with significant potential for the vehicle brand to expand to the United States.

EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMMENCES TRADING ON THE OTCQB MARKET, OFFERING US INVESTORS GREATER ACCESS TO THE STRATEGY OF ELECTRIFYING ICONIC BRANDS





“As EV Technology Group continues to grow, we are seeing very strong demand from investors - who love the strategy of electrifying iconic brands and are seeing the growth of the Electric MOKE. The United States is the world’s largest investment market and we look forward to welcoming many additional shareholders who will have easier access to the opportunities we offer the market,” said Wouter Witvoet, EV Technology Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

“The United States is a key strategic priority for us,” said Dan Burge, EV Technology Group’s Chief Product Officer. “As we see increased global demand for our products like the Electric MOKE and increased EV adoption in the US, it makes sense for us to offer our Shares via the OTCQB.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the NEO Exchange and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EV Technology Group believes in three things: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and have fun, and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology — beginning with a focus on technologies that have growth potential through targeting unique, niche, and underserved markets — by electrifying iconic driving experiences. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media

Rachael D’Amore

rachael@talkshopmedia.com

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

dave@redchip.com

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

wouter@evtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the trading of Shares on the OTCQB and EV Technology Group’s operations, expectations regarding the Company’s business and the growth of the EV industry, and future actions by the Company. Often, but not always, these forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d26dbb-8d9b-4dfd-96aa-805dce750dba







