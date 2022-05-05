U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

EV Technology Group Expands Subscription Service for Electric Vehicles, with MOKE France signing leading French hospitality collective Indie Group

EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • B96A.F

Indie Beach - a prominent Indie Group property

Indie Beach - a prominent Indie Group property

Vincent Luftman (Indie), Tobias Chaix (Indie), Willy Gruyelle (VP Operations EVT), Raphaël Blanc (Indie), Wouter Witvoet (CEO EVT)

Vincent Luftman (Indie), Tobias Chaix (Indie), Willy Gruyelle (VP Operations EVT), Raphaël Blanc (Indie), Wouter Witvoet (CEO EVT)

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, DE:B96A) announces today that it has signed luxury French hospitality collective Indie Group to its electric vehicle subscription service, through its subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”).

MOKE France’s EV subscription model gives clients the opportunity to pay a monthly fee to drive a MOKE, without the hassle of owning a car and having to deal with insurance, tax, servicing, and more - offering a market-leading product for electric vehicle subscription experiences.

Indie Group is an iconic hospitality collective from Saint-Tropez, operating venues in key French holiday destinations, with the concepts of authenticity and celebration at the heart of its identity. Starting with Indie Beach House as their flagship business on the famous Pampelonne Beach in Ramatuelle, Indie Group has quickly progressed into a national hospitality player with an additional beach club in Ramatuelle (Playamigos), a festive restaurant on Place des Lices in the centre of Saint-Tropez (Pablo), a beach restaurant in the Escalet area (La Sauvageonne) and an apres-ski restaurant in Megève, managed by the famous chef Diego Alary (Indie Mountain).

“The team at Indie Group have managed to develop a hospitality atmosphere that very much appeals to an international audience: staying true to their local roots whilst continually revitalising the brand,” said MOKE France CEO, Willy Gruyelle. “For us, they’re the right mobility partner for driving a MOKE this summer: with a fresh perspective on the Riviera lifestyle, in line with the local heritage but always pushing the boundaries. We hope to drive with them in each and every new location they open!”

Vincent Luftman (Indie), Tobias Chaix (Indie), Willy Gruyelle (VP Operations EVT), Raphaël Blanc (Indie),
Wouter Witvoet (CEO EVT)

“We’re opening Café de l’Ormeau in Ramatuelle in 2022, and we will create a special MOKE for this new restaurant: what better than a MOKE to go to this relaxed yet distinguished part of one of the most-visited villages in France?” said Vincent Luftman, partner at Indie Group.

“After signing our first partners for the pilot scheme - luxury real estate players, Bo-House and Tardieu Immobilier - we are very excited about the potential for this product,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group. “We saw there was a deep market for both the beloved MOKE, and accessing it through a subscription model."

Indie Beach - a prominent Indie Group property

The bespoke Indie Group MOKEs will be visible in the streets of Saint-Tropez and beyond from June 2022.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands - and a mission to create and redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and reigniting beloved motoring experiences, EVT Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EVT Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media
Rachael D’Amore
rachael@talkshopmedia.com
+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
dave@redchip.com
+14074914498

EV Technology Group
Wouter Witvoet
CEO and Chairman of the Board
wouter@evtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, subscription service agreements between MOKE France and Indie Group, expansion of MOKE France and EV Technology Group operations, expectations, and future actions. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e50239-d5e2-493f-b375-bc2917b1fc80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f92bde-30bc-4a93-83e0-abdf117fb199


