EV Technology Group Interview Aired on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
·2 min read

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd., which is electrifying iconic driving experiences, today announced that an interview with CEO Wouter Witvoet aired on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV on April 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/suRyZZwtIH8

About EVT Group

EVT Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EVT Group believes in three things: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and have fun, and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology — beginning with a focus on technologies that have growth potential through targeting unique, niche, and underserved markets — by electrifying iconic driving experiences.

Forward – Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward – looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward – looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward – looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward – looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
EVTG@redchip.com


