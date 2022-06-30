U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.50
    -50.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,676.00
    -323.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,491.25
    -199.75 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.70
    -24.70 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.64
    -0.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0421
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.64
    +1.28 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2700
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,140.09
    -949.02 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.01
    -29.66 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.53
    -117.79 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

EV Test Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type, Equipment Type, Application, and End-Users

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global EV test equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 35,072. 54 million in 2021 to US$ 118,671. 47 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20. 0% from 2021 to 2028. North America has a developed automotive industry due to the continuous production of commercial vehicles.

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EV Test Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type, Equipment Type, Application, and End-Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289904/?utm_source=GNW
As per the Organisation Internationale des Constructors d’Automobiles (OICA) 2021 report, the US produced 7,604,154 commercial vehicles in 2021 and 6,895,604 in 2020.

Similarly, Canada produced 826,767 commercial vehicles in 2021 and 1,048,942 in 2020, as per the OICA 2021 report.Furthermore, according to the same report, Mexico produced 2,437,411 commercial vehicles in 2021 and 2,209,121 in 2020.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are leading in the commercial vehicle production segment globally, as per OICA statistics. Thus, with the continuous production of commercial vehicles across the region, the need for EV test equipment will increase significantly, supporting the growth of the EV test equipment market in North America.

Governments of North American countries are taking initiatives to develop the electric vehicle industry.As per the article published on Skadden, in September 2021, the US Department of Energy (DOE) was continuously financing the US electric vehicle (EV) and energy infrastructure.

Several DOE-financed projects for EV infrastructure and innovative energy-related technologies include the advanced technology vehicles manufacturing (ATVM) loan program (US$ 17.7 billion in direct loan authority), title 17 innovative energy (Section 1703) loan-guarantee program (US$ 24 billion in loan guarantee authority), and US$ 2 billion under the tribal energy (partial) loan. Thus, the continuous focus on developing the electric vehicle industry creates opportunities for the EV test equipment market.

In September 2020, Arbin launched a new 3-electrode battery testing solution.The new patented three-electrode (3E) coin cell design was developed by and licensed from General Motors.

Arbin’s new 3E coin cell provides users with an affordable, easy-to-use three-electrode cell holder, allowing long-term cycling and providing consistent results between samples, which expedite battery material research for EV applications.Therefore, the launch of new battery testing equipment is favorable for the EV test equipment market growth.

Furthermore, in California, the light-duty electric-vehicle registrations increased to 425,300 in 2020, representing ~42% of EV registrations in the US, as per the US Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center report.This is more than seven times the rate of registrations for Florida, the state with the second-highest number of EVs registered.

Thus, with the continuous growth in EV sales, the need for EV test equipment is also increasing in the EV test equipment market. Further, the Mexico City Government has a strategic plan to improve mobility by replacing local transportation with zero-emission vehicles. They plan to increase electricity generation through clean energies from 25% to 35% by 2024. Mexican customers receive government incentives such as exemption of local taxes and emission control verifications. Further, increasing prices for gasoline and pollution alerts that ban vehicles from transit have boosted the sales of EVs and hybrid vehicles in Mexico. These factors have increased the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, leading to growth in the EV test equipment market. In 2018, Mexico reported a 68% growth in EV and hybrid vehicle sales compared to 2017, reaching over 17,800 units, according to the International Trade Administration report. In 2019, electric and hybrid vehicles from January to September registered sales of 955,393 units, as per the International Trade Administration report. Thus, the rising trend of EVs in Mexico boosts the demand in the EV test equipment market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific EV test equipment Market

The equipment in the EV test equipment market are test systems such as battery testing, e-drive testing, power electronics test systems, dynamometers, motor testing, and charger testing systems, most of which are produced in China and other countries in Asia Pacific.The pandemic resulted in a brief slowdown of the growth of the EV test equipment market in the region.

However, various countries in APAC, especially China, Australia, and developed countries of South-East Asia, are witnessing a significant rise in the sales of electric vehicles compared to the pre-pandemic period till 2020.Additionally, governments have introduced various initiatives to boost EV sales and related infrastructure in the region, which is likely to boost the demand for EV test equipment in Asia Pacific.

For instance, in 2020, China rolled out the ZEV policies to accelerate the large-scale roll out of electric vehicles.In India, the Ministry of Power issued “Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles – Guidelines and Standards,” mentioning the roles of various stakeholders at the Central and State level to expedite the development and National-level rollout of charging infrastructure.

Furthermore, prominent players in the region have been actively expanding their footprint and market presence through partnerships and an extensive focus on product research & development. Such factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the EV test equipment market in Asia Pacific.

Based on vehicle type, the EV test equipment market is segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, and low speed electric vehicles.Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into battery test equipment, motor test equipment, engine dynamometer, chassis dynamometer, transmission dynamometer, fuel injection pump tester, inverter tester, EV drivetrain test, on-board charger, and AC/DC EVSE.

Based on application, the EV test equipment market is segmented into EV component and drivetrain system, EV charging, and powertrain.Based on end-users, the market is segmented into OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, research and academics, and others.

Based on geography, the global EV test equipment market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The global EV test equipment market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast concerning all the market segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

Participants in this process are industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the EV test equipment market.

The key companies operating in the EV test equipment market profiled in the report are National Instruments Corporation; Horiba Ltd; Arbin Instruments; Maccor Inc; KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC; Froude, Inc; Dynomerk Controls; Comemso electronics GmbH; Durr Group; TÜV RHEINLAND; INTERTEK GROUP PLC; TOYO SYSTEM CO., LTD; and WONIK PNE CO., LTD.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289904/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035

    The European Union approved a plan to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2035 in Europe, the 27-member bloc announced early Wednesday, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions to zero.

  • Oil Set for First Monthly Decline This Year Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ ministers prepare to gather to discuss the group’s supply policy.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffWest Texas Intermediate futures traded

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • AMD Is Still Searching for a Tradable Low

    In this updated daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that in early April AMD closed below $100 and a deeper decline ensued. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made new lows this month and tells us that sellers of AMD have been more aggressive than buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AMD, below, we can see that prices are trading below the declining 40-week moving average line.

  • Electric vehicle shift ‘puts 22,000 jobs at risk’

    More than 22,000 British jobs linked to petrol and diesel car manufacturing are at risk as Britain’s auto industry transitions to electric.

  • Germany Considers Uniper Bailout to Stem Russian-Gas Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is in talks to bail out energy giant Uniper SE to stem broader fallout from the upheaval caused by Russia’s moves to slash natural gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffUniper, the larges

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Bull Market Never Ended for Analysts Wedded to 100% Price Rally Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Whether it’s commendable courage or a refusal to face reality, a receding stock market tide has left Wall Street analysts sitting with price predictions that will take more than a little luck to come true.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Teck Resources to start emissions-capture pilot at B.C. smelter in 2023

    Company is looking to implement the technology in time to meet its 2030 emissions targets

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Tesla is killing off coal and gas plants with its giant battery projects

    Tesla has stepped up the pace of its utility-scale battery projects, and its Megapack installations in 2022 will help power utilities shut down coal- and natural gas-fired power plants.

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • Big data on a little bird: What 30 years of Idaho research says about declining raptor

    A once common North American bird, the American kestrel is in decline. Idaho scientists have been investigating this mystery for three decades.

  • Ambani children at centre of leadership change at India's Reliance

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the country's richest individuals, has initiated a long-anticipated leadership transition at the energy-to-retail conglomerate Reliance by handing over the chairmanship of its telecoms unit to his son. The move is the first sign of change at Ambani's empire after the billionaire last year said his children would have significant roles in the business, adding Reliance was "in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition." Here are details about Ambani's three children who are expected to have greater say in India's biggest conglomerate valued at around $200 billion.

  • Marathon Digital says Montana storm knocked out most Bitcoin rigs

    Marathon Digital, a major Bitcoin miner in the U.S., had to halt three-fourths of its mining operations in Montana due to power outages caused by a storm, reinforcing an earlier decision to move out of the region. See related article: Compass Mining CEO, CFO resign after utility payment default allegations Fast facts The Nasdaq-listed company […]

  • Hurricanes decreasing everywhere but North Atlantic, study finds

    Story at a glance A new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found that the number of tropical cyclones has gone down over the past century everywhere except the North Atlantic. Tropical cyclones like hurricanes and typhoons have actually increased in the North Atlantic since the 1960s. While the frequency of tropical cyclones…

  • Green hydrogen is the ultimate answer to high gas prices, climate change, and saber-rattling dictators

    WASHINGTON (Project Syndicate)—Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread environmental disruption and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world. The IPCC report released in April recommended that the world rapidly reduce fossil-fuel supply and demand between now and 2050: by 95% in the case of coal, 60% for oil, and 45% for natural gas. The answer is by switching to green hydrogen, which can be produced from all forms of renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal.

  • Intel’s biggest fab is coming to Ohio, and Arizona is the blueprint

    Intel's biggest semiconductor plant ever will break ground in Ohio, and its roots will be the blueprint of the Intel plant in Chandler, Arizona.