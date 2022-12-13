U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.38
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7230
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,175.75
    +171.94 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.27
    +6.61 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,061.82
    +219.49 (+0.79%)
     

EV traction motor market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AC Propulsion Inc. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) traction market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,960.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing sales of EVs, the decreasing prices of lithium-ion batteries, and the advantages of EV traction motors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (railways, electric vehicle, and others) and power rating (below 200 kw, 200 to 400 kw, and above 400 kw).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The railways segment grew gradually from USD 1,669.29 million between 2017 and 2021. As traction motors offer high torque and speed control, it is a common choice of engine for locomotives and trains. There are three types of traction motors, namely DC, AC, and synchronous traction motors. The most commonly used traction motors in railways are DC traction motors. The increasing electrification of railways, especially in developing countries, will drive the growth of the railways segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report.

Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) traction market as a part of the auto parts and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

Related reports -

Industrial gear motors and drives market by end-user, type, and geography size is estimated to increase by USD 4.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Geared motors and drives market by end-user and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 6.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing importance of accuracy in quality control (QC) processes is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the electric vehicle (EV) traction market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) traction market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,960.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global EV traction motor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Power Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

  • 7.3 Below 200 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 200 to 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Above 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Aisin Corp.

  • 12.5 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Continental AG

  • 12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

  • 12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.9 LG Magna e Powertrain

  • 12.10 MAHLE GmbH

  • 12.11 Nidec Corp.

  • 12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.14 Siemens AG

  • 12.15 TOSHIBA CORP

  • 12.16 Valeo SA

  • 12.17 Yasa Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027
Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ev-traction-motor-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-abb-ltd-and-ac-propulsion-inc---technavio-301699446.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rolls-Royce rivals gear up for mini-nuke race as power system creaks

    Rolls Royce has long been at the vanguard of Britain's nuclear industry, with more than half of the UK’s £385m fund to support advanced projects in the field allocated to Rolls’s mini-nukes programme.

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]