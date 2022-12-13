EV traction motor market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AC Propulsion Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) traction market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,960.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing sales of EVs, the decreasing prices of lithium-ion batteries, and the advantages of EV traction motors.

The market is segmented by application (railways, electric vehicle, and others) and power rating (below 200 kw, 200 to 400 kw, and above 400 kw).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The railways segment grew gradually from USD 1,669.29 million between 2017 and 2021. As traction motors offer high torque and speed control, it is a common choice of engine for locomotives and trains. There are three types of traction motors, namely DC, AC, and synchronous traction motors. The most commonly used traction motors in railways are DC traction motors. The increasing electrification of railways, especially in developing countries, will drive the growth of the railways segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) traction market as a part of the auto parts and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in the electric vehicle (EV) traction market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) traction market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,960.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global EV traction motor market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Power Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

7.3 Below 200 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 200 to 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Above 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Aisin Corp.

12.5 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

12.6 Continental AG

12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

12.9 LG Magna e Powertrain

12.10 MAHLE GmbH

12.11 Nidec Corp.

12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.14 Siemens AG

12.15 TOSHIBA CORP

12.16 Valeo SA

12.17 Yasa Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

