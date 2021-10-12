U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,693.50
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.20
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +1.30 (+6.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3890
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,496.59
    +898.87 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.25
    -42.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

The EVA market size is estimated to be USD 9.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%

ReportLinker
·3 min read

EVA is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is an elastic material with the presence of about 10% – 40% of vinyl acetate content. It is also known as polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA), with high flexibility and softness.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Type, End-use Industry, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03665910/?utm_source=GNW
EVA also possesses good clarity and gloss, low-temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, high friction coefficient, hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties, and resistance to UV radiations. These copolymers are used in various end-use industries such as footwear & foams, packaging, agriculture, photovoltaic encapsulation, and others end-use industries.
EVA is a versatile, recyclable, sustainable, and durable material, owing to which it is gaining traction across several industrial applications. Due to its superior properties and the changing government policies such as European Green Deals, the global market for EVA is expected to grow.

High density EVA accounted for the largest share in 2020
Extruded sheets are estimated to be the largest form of EVA. This is due to its advantages, which include clarity, good surface quality, range of colors, easy maintenance, surface hardness, lightweight, and easy fabrication.

Film application accounted for the largest share in 2020
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) EVA with 6% – 10% vinyl acetate content is commercially used for film applications. Films manufactured using EVA copolymers became the most widespread due to their properties, such as lower melting point, higher transparency, high impact resistance, thermal stability, elasticity, and hygienic characteristics

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the EVA market during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for EVA and is projected to reach USD 8,740 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for durable plastic products from the footwears, pharmaceuticals, and photovoltaic panels segments.
The demand for EVA is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these membranes for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of EVA such as ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), and Hanwha Total Petrochemical
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 52%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 22%
• By Designation: C-level Executives: 48%, Directors: 23%, and Others: 29%
• By Region: North America: 21%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 44%, ROW: 10%

Research Coverage
The market study covers the EVA market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on form, end-use industry, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position EVA market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall EVA market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03665910/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Oil rises close to multi-year high on energy crunch fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China. A U.S. official on Monday said the White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more."

  • China to liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will further liberalise pricing for coal-fired electricity and force industrial and commercial power consumers to buy from the market in its latest attempt to deal with an energy crisis that could cripple its economy this winter and into next year. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, that effective on Oct. 15, all electricity generated from coal-fired power will be priced via market trading, and that commercial users will have to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid "as soon as possible". A widening power crunch in China has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminium as power producers, unable to pay sky-rocketing prices for coal, cut back on output.

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • China Auto Sales Drop as Chip Shortage Endures

    China’s car sales declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, the first such drop in more than a year, as the global chip shortage continues to hold back the world’s biggest auto market.

  • ASOS CEO quits after fashion brand's profit warning

    Yahoo Finance's LaToya Harding discusses ASOS CEO Nick Beighton's departure after the fashion brand's profit warning amid the global supply chain crisis.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Samsung Sees a Flurry of Stock-Target Cuts on Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s price target was cut by about half a dozen analysts including those at HSBC Holdings Plc. this week, as China’s power crisis is seen worsening supply-chain disruptions and weighing on the company’s profits. Shares slumped to their lowest since December.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.