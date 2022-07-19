Evaluate and Track EPC and EPCM Services Market| Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The EPC and EPCM Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.13% by 2026. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their EPC and EPCM Services requirements.
EPC and EPCM Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
Top-line growth
Scalability of inputs
Category innovations
Supply base rationalization
Cost savings
Customer retention
Reduction of TCO
Supply assurance
Adherence to regulatory nuances
Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
Green initiatives
Demand forecasting and governance
This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
Top Suppliers in the EPC And EPCM Services Market
This study provides in-depth insights and analysis of the primary cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations in the EPC and EPCM services procurement and sourcing industry, which global providers have used to achieve a competitive advantage across regions. Among the main EPC and EPCM service providers highlighted in this study are:
Vinci
ACS Group
Bechtel
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
