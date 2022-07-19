Evaluate and Track EPC and EPCM Services Market| Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The EPC and EPCM Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.13% by 2026. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their EPC and EPCM Services requirements.

EPC and EPCM Services

EPC and EPCM Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Scalability of inputs

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Green initiatives

Demand forecasting and governance

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Top Suppliers in the EPC And EPCM Services Market

This study provides in-depth insights and analysis of the primary cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations in the EPC and EPCM services procurement and sourcing industry, which global providers have used to achieve a competitive advantage across regions. Among the main EPC and EPCM service providers highlighted in this study are:

Vinci

ACS Group

Bechtel

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

