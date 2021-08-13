U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

Evaluate and Track Kitchen Companies | View Company Insights for 500+ Kitchen Product Manufacturers and Service Providers | BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 500+ company profiles for the kitchen product manufacturers and service providers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of kitchen products (such as kitchen cabinets, kitchen faucets, kitchen furniture, etc.). Companies which provide various kitchen services (such as kitchen remodeling and design) are also included in the category.

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s kitchen product and service company profiles and categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's kitchen product and service company profiles and categories.

Get Free Access to These 500+ Profiles

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right kitchen product manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Kitchen Product Manufacturer and Service Provider Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries

  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics

  • List of key executives and their roles within the company

  • Company financials and general organizational information

  • Global, national, and regional competitors

  • List of key clients

  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact

  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Get Started to View Free Company Insights

Kitchen Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 500+ company profiles related to kitchen product manufacturers and service providers on BizVibe, covering 100+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of kitchen product manufacturer and service provider company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • Kitchen cabinet manufacturers

  • Kitchen faucet manufacturers

  • Kitchen furniture manufacturers

  • Kitchen lighting manufacturers

  • Kitchen remodeling manufacturers

  • Kitchen design manufacturers

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers

  • Create short lists and custom alerts

  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers

  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects

  • Qualify leads

  • Analyze buyer potential

  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-kitchen-companies--view-company-insights-for-500-kitchen-product-manufacturers-and-service-providers--bizvibe-301352461.html

SOURCE BizVibe

