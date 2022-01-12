U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Evaluate and Track Magnetic Components and Equipment Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Magnetic Equipment Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the magnetic components and equipment category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of magnetic products (such as magnetic reed switches, magnetic flow meters, magnetic sensors, etc.).

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s magnetic equipment supplier profiles and categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's magnetic equipment supplier profiles and categories.

Get Free Access to These 1,000+ Profiles

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right magnetic component and equipment manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Magnetic Components and Equipment Company Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries

  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics

  • List of key executives and their roles within the company

  • Company financials and general organizational information

  • Global, national, and regional competitors

  • List of key clients

  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact

  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Get Started to View Free Company Insights

Magnetic Components and Equipment Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 30M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 1,000+ company profiles related to magnetic components and equipment on BizVibe, covering 30+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of magnetic component and equipment manufacturer and supplier company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • Magnetic reed switch manufacturers

  • Magnetic power connector manufacturers

  • Magnetic sensor manufacturers

  • Magnetic flow meter suppliers

  • Magnetic separator suppliers

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers

  • Create short lists and custom alerts

  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers

  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects

  • Qualify leads

  • Analyze buyer potential

  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-magnetic-components-and-equipment-companies--view-company-insights-for-1-000-magnetic-equipment-manufacturers-and-suppliers--bizvibe-301456354.html

SOURCE BizVibe

