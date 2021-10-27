U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8200
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,918.48
    -3,050.23 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Evaluate and Track Metalworking Machinery Companies | View Company Insights for 100+ Metalworking Machinery Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the metalworking machinery manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of metalworking machinery products (such as metal extrusion machines, CNC cutting machines, sheet metal forming machines, etc.).

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s metalworking machinery supplier profiles and categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's metalworking machinery supplier profiles and categories.

Get Free Access to These 100+ Profiles

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right metalworking machinery manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Metalworking Machinery Manufacturer and Supplier Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries

  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics

  • List of key executives and their roles within the company

  • Company financials and general organizational information

  • Global, national, and regional competitors

  • List of key clients

  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact

  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Get Started to View Free Company Insights

Metalworking Machinery Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 100+ company profiles related to metalworking machinery manufacturers and suppliers on BizVibe, covering 20+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of metalworking machinery manufacturer and supplier company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • CNC cutting machine manufacturers

  • Sheet metal forming machine manufacturers

  • Pressure die casting machine manufacturers

  • Metal extrusion machine manufacturers

  • Radial forging machine manufacturers

  • Argon welding machine manufacturers

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers

  • Create short lists and custom alerts

  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers

  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects

  • Qualify leads

  • Analyze buyer potential

  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-metalworking-machinery-companies--view-company-insights-for-100-metalworking-machinery-manufacturers-and-suppliers--bizvibe-301406869.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

    Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs. What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30. The Dream Edition comes in two versions — the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range. The company said production started at its Casa

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Rent the Runway jumps in trading debut

    'Rent the Runway' CEO Jennifer Hyman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the clothing subscription services initial public offering Wednesday.

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.

  • TSMC Founder Considers Washington's $52B Chip Rebuilding Plan Unfeasible; Questions Intel's Intentions

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) founder Morris Chang for the first time directly and publicly questioned Washington's efforts to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing despite TSM's move to build an advanced chip facility in the U.S. state of Arizona, Nikkei Asia reports "Even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have,"

  • Steel Companies See Hot Market Extending Into 2022

    U.S. steelmakers are building new mills, raising prices for big customers and reporting record profits.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • McDonald's Q3 earnings jump as bigger orders, menu deals boost sales

    The Golden arches posted a major beat in its third quarter results.

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage and delivery hub for U.S. crude futures are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Cigarette Sales Rose in 2020 for First Time in 20 Years

    A new report confirms people were lighting up more during the pandemic.

  • International Paper Co. produces solid Q3 results, but grapples with stretched supply chain, labor shortage

    “It’s easy to live in this moment of craziness in the supply chain and dwell on it, but I’m personally confident that we’ll continue to manage and overcome what we’re dealing with today."

  • Here are the companies that Apple’s ad changes are hurting, and the ones that can withstand the pain

    The latest batch of internet earnings helped reveal the winners and losers from Apple Inc.'s privacy-related changes.

  • EVs Have Lithium Booming — And This Time, There Is No Bust in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is hot—again—though this time the rally looks to have more staying power. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe market has exploded, with a benchmark index more than doubling in 2021 and key prices in China hitting records. Driving the frenzy is the silvery metal’s allure as a commodity of the future: It’s one of the

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Annuity income is 'confidence building' for retirement savers, expert says

    It takes more than one savings vehicle to build a retirement nest egg, and that’s why one financial expert says this financial product shouldn’t be discounted.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe U.S. Federal Communications Commission, an independent go

  • McDonald’s, Coca-Cola Jump as Consumer Price Hikes Take Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices on virtually all types of food and consumer goods are going up -- and many Americans don’t seem to mind.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMcDonald’s Corp. and Coca-Cola Co. shares jumped Wednesday after the companies reported rising demand even in the face of price hikes. The restaurant chain, in particular, pointed to