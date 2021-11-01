U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Evaluate and Track Mining Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Mining Companies and Mining Service Providers | BizVibe

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the mining category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in various types of mining projects and mining-related services (such as gold mining, copper mining, mining support services, etc.).

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s mining supplier profiles and categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's mining supplier profiles and categories.

Get Free Access to These 1,000+ Profiles

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right mining businesses. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Mining Company Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries

  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics

  • List of key executives and their roles within the company

  • Company financials and general organizational information

  • Global, national, and regional competitors

  • List of key clients

  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact

  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Get Started to View Free Company Insights

Mining Companies on BizVibe
BizVibe's platform contains 30M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 1,000+ company profiles related to mining and mining-related services on BizVibe, covering 10+ related categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of mining profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include companies that specialize in:

  • Coal mining

  • Copper mining

  • Gold mining

  • Mining maintenance

  • Mining support

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers

  • Create short lists and custom alerts

  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers

  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects

  • Qualify leads

  • Analyze buyer potential

  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-mining-companies--view-company-insights-for-1-000-mining-companies-and-mining-service-providers--bizvibe-301411205.html

SOURCE BizVibe

