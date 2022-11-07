U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.79
    +3.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,569.11
    +165.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.79
    -16.47 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.37
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.13
    +0.52 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.80
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1970
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0080 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6940
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,729.03
    -525.93 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.64
    -3.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.04
    -31.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Evaluate and Track "PPM Consultancy Market" | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge's actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PPM Consultancy market will grow at a CAGR of 6.84% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%- 4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their PPM Consultancy requirements.

PPM Consultancy Market
PPM Consultancy Market

Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers

PPM Consultancy Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Sign Up for a Sample PPM Consultancy Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/ppm-consultancy-procurement-market-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on the provision for an applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Best Selling Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in the asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement ReportVulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-ppm-consultancy-market--procurement-research-report-spendedge-301669271.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

    Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared his thoughts on his rival, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and why he believes his company has the best cars with TheStreet.

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • 4 Things to Know Before Buying Oil Stock

    While pulling up to the gas station to fill an empty tank might seem routine, getting oil from the ground to your car requires work from a host of companies that each profit differently. Oil, a non-renewable resource, is responsible … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Oil Stocks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Disney 'may come out on top' in streaming, but key questions remain

    Disney is set to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Rogers-Shaw merger heads to Canada's competition tribunal after mediation talks fail

    The fate of Rogers Communications' C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications will be decided at a Canadian Competition Tribunal hearing starting on Monday, after the companies and the antitrust bureau failed to reach a settlement despite repeated attempts. The deal launched in March 2021 is seen as a test case for the Canadian antitrust bureau's ability to foster competition in a country where customers and advocates have complained about market concentration from industries ranging from telecoms to banks. Canada's competition bureau has sought to block the deal on the grounds that it will lessen competition in a country where wireless rates are among the highest in the world.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Seniors Are Using This Plan to Up Their Retirement Income

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.