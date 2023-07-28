Evaluating the Fair Value of Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) recently experienced a daily gain of 4.95%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.87. This article aims to answer the critical question: is the stock fairly valued? We will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). So, let's dive in and uncover the financial intricacies of this company.

Company Overview

Mondelez International, a leading player in the global snack industry, emerged as an independent organization following its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The company has a significant presence in the biscuit, chocolate, gum/candy, beverage, and cheese and grocery aisles. Its portfolio boasts well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, and Cadbury. With approximately one-third of its revenue from developing markets, 36% from Europe, and the remainder from North America, Mondelez International's current stock price is $75.95, with a GF Value, our estimation of fair value, of $76.55.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $75.95 per share, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), with a market cap of $103.4 billion, appears to be fairly valued. Thus, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Mondelez International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, ranking worse than 81.59% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mondelez International's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Mondelez International has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $32.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.87. Its operating margin is 12.43%, ranking better than 79.44% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of Mondelez International is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Mondelez International is 8.6%, ranking better than 57.64% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, ranking worse than 60.66% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Mondelez International's return on invested capital is 4.47, and its cost of capital is 6.83.

Conclusion

Overall, Mondelez International's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 60.66% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Mondelez International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

