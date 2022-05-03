Evaluating the Future of the IT Organization in a Digital-First World Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 12

HMG Strategy

This popular in-person event will also explore the megatrends that are helping to shape next-generation business models

HMG Strategy's 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from across Florida as we explore the future of the IT organization in a digital-first world.

WESTPORT, Conn., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 12. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit, which will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, will bring together the industry’s top technology and industry executive from across Florida who will explore meaty topics such as the future of the centralized IT organization amid changing business and technology environments.

“For years, industry pundits have questioned whether the IT department is still needed. This topic has taken on new life in today’s digital-first business environment where some are advocating for the decentralized management of technology initiatives by business-focused technology-enabled teams,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Regardless of how this plays out, it’s clear that technology is the backbone of today’s business and there has never been a better time to be a technology leader.”

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anselmo , CIO & EVP, Operations, FIMC

Lee Bailey , Director, Information Security and Compliance, Tupperware Brands

Todd Bayley , CIO, Pasco County, FL

Bert Bertagna , President, SIM Tampa Bay, Senior IT Leader, Pasco County, FL

Dora Boussias , Transformational Leader, Data Strategy & Architecture

Lori Brown , CXO/Founder, L. Brown CX Consulting

Chuck D’Antonio , Sr. Manager, Solutions Architect, OutSystems

Elizabeth Decker , President, SIM South Florida, VP IT, DigitalBridge

Larry Di Gioia , President, SIM Central Florida, Senior Consultant, Epic Engineering

Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

Anu Ganesh , Principal Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group

James Garoutsos , CIO

Louis Grande , SVP IT, Red Lobster

Tano Maenza , CIO, National Air Cargo

Dr. Kevin Mahoney , Senior Director, Enhanced Technologies, Fortinet

Quintin McGrath , Former Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Shared Technology Services, Business Solutions, Deloitte

Andrew McIntyre , SVP, Technology & Innovation, Vinik Sports Group

Anthony Palladino , Chief Revenue Officer, Aisera

Rekha Ramesh , Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer, Tupperware Brands

Dr. Chrissann Ruhle , Instructor of Management, Florida Gulf Coast University

James Robinson , Deputy CISO, Netskope

Suresh Sanka , Director of Technology, Epic Engineering

Marcus Session , Past President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Michael Sink , Chief Technology Advisor, World Wide Technology

Paul Teodorescu , VP – Head of IT Operations and Service Delivery, GenesisCare

Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Ken Washington , CIO & VP, Tampa Port Authority

Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation



Valued Partners for the 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 17. The in-person 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit, which is being held at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick, will bring together the top technology executives and industry leaders from the New Jersey tri-state area who will explore the role of the technology executive in leading boldly and authentically in a time of extreme turbulence.

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT

Leonard Brinson , CIO, South Jersey Industries

Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

Cindy Finkelman , Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Jon Harding , Global CIO, Conair LLC

Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Sudhanshu Kairab , VP Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance at Comcast Cable, Comcast

Dutt Kalluri , Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

Stephen Landry , CIO, Seton Hall University

Brian Mecca , EVP, SIM New Jersey

Michael O’Connor , SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC

Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Patricia Ryan , CISO, Global Information Services, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Nate Smolenski , Cloud Architecture Services Director, Netskope

Allen Spokane , CTO, Carisk Partners

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Barry Toubin, VP, Enterprise Applications, Infrastructure and Enabling Functions, Zoetis



Valued Partners for the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.



To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

