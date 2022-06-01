ReportLinker

Over the past two decades, mobile communications have become an indelible part of most people’s personal and business lives. The benefits of mobile communications in driving productivity and efficiencies in modern organizations are hard to miss as workforces become increasingly distributed and mobile.

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Evaluating Mobile Communications Solutions for the Hybrid Workforce" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282550/?utm_source=GNW





However, few organizations employ robust mobile communications strategies that fully address diverse workforce requirements. The COVID-19 pandemic and related business lockdowns brought drastic changes in work styles across industries and geographies. The shift to remote and hybrid work, as well as a newly gained appreciation for the flexibility to work from anywhere, anytime, are likely to have a long-lasting impact on all types of organizations around the world. Most organizations will go through lengthy and painful processes of transforming their business processes, work spaces and company cultures. However, digital technologies will be universally recognized as a key enabler of business transformation. Mobile-ready and-mobile-first communications, more specifically, are likely to experience accelerated adoption as organizations aim to achieve multiple goals, including:

• Rationalize communications environments presently consisting of multiple disparate wireline and mobile solutions

• Empower diverse workforces—including desk-bound remote, hybrid and in-office staff and frontliners—to stay connected and productive regardless of physical location

• Attract and retain staff—digital natives, in particular—by providing them with modern mobile communications and collaboration tools that better align with their life and work styles and technology preferencesTechnology advancements, including 5G connectivity and improving device capabilities, will enable better user mobile experiences and increase decision-makers’ comfort in adopting mobile communications solutions. Smart organizations are likely to adopt mobile-forward strategies whereby future communications investments will be aligned with permanently shifted work styles and a strong appreciation for the benefits of mobility. The common advantage of true FMC solutions is integrating the user’s business identity on their mobile device. However, the different FMC architectural designs accomplish this goal differently, as well as present different advantages and disadvantages. There are differing opinions on whether the future of FMC is in app-based or native (core-based) mobile capabilities. An app-based approach typically helps a user’s business identity co-exist with the consumer identity on the same mobile device. This approach is commonly preferred in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios. Another key advantage of the app-based-approach is the ability to access different business communications and collaboration modalities (e.g., calling, video meetings, messaging) within the same app.A native mobile dialer enables a more natural user experience when it comes to calling. This approach is most preferred by highly mobile users who need to make calls frequently using their business identity. A dual-SIM approach can enable the co-existence of both the consumer and business identities on the same device, but typically a native mobile dialer is preferred when the employee is using a company-sponsored device and subscription.This study provides valuable information on customer technology solution and partner selection criteria, perceived technology benefits and mobility investment plans. The included market analysis can help technology developers, service providers, technology buyers and others in the mobile business communications ecosystem develop sustainable strategies.

Author: Elka Popova

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282550/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



