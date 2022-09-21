U.S. markets closed

Evans Cooling Systems Announces its Newest Product, Collectors Choice Waterless Coolant, for Preservation of Classic and Vintage Vehicles

0
·2 min read

Permanent Protection from Water-Caused Corrosion

SUFFIELD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evans Cooling Systems, Inc. the exclusive developer of waterless coolants, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its line of patented waterless coolant products, Collectors Choice, designed to enhance preservation of priceless classic cars and vintage motorcycles.

Evans waterless coolants stand out in a class by themselves, by enabling performance and protection far beyond the capabilities of traditional water-based coolants.  Evans unique formulation avoids the problems associated with water such as corrosion, electrolysis, vapor pressure, and boil-over.  Water in the cooling system causes metal degradation of the cooling system, usually from the inside out, which leads to expensive repairs or replacement of radiators, pumps, thermostats, seals, and gaskets.  Evans Collectors Choice puts a permanent end to those water-caused problems.

"At Evans, we've focused performance advantages for years," said Mike Tourville Sales and Marketing Director.  "With a boiling point of 375°F, Evans avoids vapor, pressure, and boil-over. With constant liquid-to-metal contact, cooling efficiency is maintained past the point where other coolants fail."

Tourville continued, "Evans coolants are also used by several prominent collectors and museums including the American Muscle Car Museum, Jay Leno's Garage, Evergreen Historic Automobiles, and the Simeone Foundation. It's time we share what they've discovered, for all vintage and classic car owners to benefit from."

Now available through Summit Racing, Hoerr Racing Products, and Amazon.  For orders and dealer inquiries please call 888-990-2665.  For more information, please contact Mike Tourville at mtourville@evanscooling.com.

About Evans Cooling Systems

Evans Cooling Systems, Inc., headquartered in Suffield, CT, has focused on engine cooling for over 25 years. Evans revolutionary waterless coolants protect against the effects of water, such as overheating and boil-over in the most demanding applications. Evans' advanced technology can improve performance and reliability for the demands of muscle cars, hot rods, off-road, power sports and classic vehicles. For more information on Evans Cooling Systems, Inc. and its waterless engine coolants please visit www.evanscoolant.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Mike Tourville
8606681114
https://www.evanscoolant.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evans-cooling-systems-announces-its-newest-product-collectors-choice-waterless-coolant-for-preservation-of-classic-and-vintage-vehicles-301630010.html

SOURCE Evans Cooling Systems

