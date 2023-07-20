Evans II elevated to interim head coach

Jul. 19—Cumberland University director of athletics Ron Pavan has elevated men's basketball assistant coach Eric Evans II to interim head coach after Jeremy Lewis stepped down.

"First, I want to give God the glory. Without Him, I wouldn't be where I am and who I am today," Evans said. "I also want to thank both Coach Lewis and Coach Pavan for believing in me. Coach Lewis gave me an opportunity as a volunteer assistant four years ago, promoted me to his head assistant two years ago, and ultimately paved the way and prepared me for this.

"Coach Pavan has empowered me and trusted me to take over this program and uphold the high expectations for this upcoming season and those to come. I greatly appreciate their support, encouragement and trust.

"I'm excited for this next chapter and taking on a bigger role in this program. I want to pickup where we've left off and continue to compete at a high level. I'm looking forward to getting the guys on campus and getting to work."

Evans enters his fifth year with the program after serving the previous four as an assistant coach. Evans started with Cumberland as a volunteer assistant coach in 2019-20 before being promoted to the full-time assistant coach in 2021.

"Eric has been the assistant men's basketball coach for the past four years and has done a wonderful job," Pavan said. "He is a great recruiter and will continue the success of the program.

"He understands the high level of competition in the Mid-South Conference and the talent it takes to stay competitive."

In his first year as the full time assistant coach in 2021-22, Cumberland men's basketball reached heights the team had not reached in years. The Phoenix posted their first 20-win season in over 10years, reached the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2009 and earned their first national tournament win since 2004.

He has helped recruit and coach five All-Mid-South Conference first team honorees including NAIA All-Americans Jalen Duke, Tavon King and Jordan Stephens and one Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in TJ Stargell.

Evans has also served as the junior-varsity men's basketball head coach during his time as the assistant. In his first season in that role, the team won the Mid-South Conference JV tournament and has only lost two games in the last two seasons.

Evans' main duties have included contributing to player development, helping plan practices, assisting in game plan development, assisting with travel and accommodations for road trips, organizing game film and other operational needs.

Evans played one year of football and basketball at Trinity International University in 2013-14. Evans was a forward for the basketball team and tight end/defensive end on the football team.

Prior to TIU, Evans was a standout athlete at Lancaster Christian Academy lettering in football, basketball and soccer. In basketball, Evans averaged 16.9 points per game leading his team to a NACA championship while earning NACA All-American honors. In football, Evans and Lancaster Christian won the NACA championship in the fall of 2012 while also earning NACA All-American honors in football. He earned Daily News Journal Player of the Year in 2013 in basketball.

He earned his bachelor's of science in sport management degree in May 2021 from Middle Tennessee State University.

Evans is married to the former Hailey Ison. Hailey played basketball at Georgetown and Lindsey Wilson. The couple is expecting their first child in December.