Evansville adds flight to Florida; EVV officials still hopeful for Detroit, Chicago return

If you're flying out of Evansville Regional Airport, a new destination will be on the list of options this summer.

Allegiant Air announced it's adding service from Evansville to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Flights will start in June.

"We're excited to say PIE is coming to Evansville and Evansville is going to PIE," the airport's executive director, Nate Hahn, said in the announcement Monday morning, using the St. Pete-Clearwater Airport's FAA designation.

This will be the air company's third flight service for Evansville, with the first two stops being the Orlando Sanford International Airport and Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Service will start June 13 and will be available Thursdays and Sundays.

"Like everything else, we get service because there's demand for it," Hahn said. "We keep service because our community continues to support that service and continue to fly out of Evansville."

No word has been given on the return of direct flights to Chicago and Detroit. United announced an end to its daily Evansville-to-Chicago flights in November 2021, and American paused its Evansville-to-Chicago and Evansville-to-Detroit flights in early 2022.

Hahn said that it's a "when" not an "if" on the return of those direct flights as they work with airlines.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Can I fly from Evansville to Florida?