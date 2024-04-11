Evansville area to receive $45 million in state READI grant funding to focus on growth

EVANSVILLE — The Southwest pocket of Indiana is receiving $45 million in state grant funding to focus on growth in four counties.

The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, a group including Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties, applied for funding in February from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.

SWIRDA's proposal theme was to "foster population growth and upward mobility by connecting 50 miles of riverfront with inspiring public amenities, attractions and housing; grow high-paying jobs; improve quality of place for healthier residents; build housing near employment clusters; and capitalize on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing to create new regional opportunities.

Thursday, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation awarded $500 million in the second round of READI funding to multiple groups in the state.

“The Evansville Region’s compelling READI 2.0 plan enables our Talent EVV efforts through transformational capital projects including new housing, new jobs and new quality of life amenities,” said Josh Armstrong, Chief Economic Development Officer of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. “We thank Governor Holcomb, the State Legislature, and the IEDC for their confidence in our efforts to grow our region, and for investments throughout the state which will positively impact the lives of all Hoosiers.”

Here's how to apply for funds

Individuals and groups interested in receiving money from these READI funds can fill out the “READI 2.0 Project Interest Form” at evansvilleregion.com/readi.

The deadline to apply is May 3.

According to the city of Evansville, the funds are open to projects that are “considered a capital or infrastructure improvement.”

"All projects submitting for funding should have a goal of using READI 2.0 funds for 20% of their project, with a 20% public match and a 60% match from private funds," a news release states.

“These funds offer us the opportunity to dream big and fund transformative projects that will help Evansville grow," Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry said. "When coupled with the public, private, and philanthropic matches that will accompany it, will allow us to make significant improvements to our quality of place, and to the quality of life and quality of opportunity for residents.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville area to receive $45 million READI grant