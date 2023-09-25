Evansville-based Metronet announces new CEO, CFO

Dave Heimbach

EVANSVILLE − Metronet announced it has named its new CEO and CFO as the company executed aspects of its succession plan through the advancement of four key leaders.

Starting Oct. 1, Dave Heimbach will start his role as the Evansville-based company's president and CEO, and Sarah Overbaugh will take over as CFO.

Heimbach, currently president and COO, will replace John Cinelli, who moves into a new role as executive chairman. Overbaugh, who is currently an executive vice president, succeeds Lohn Weber, who will transition into a new role as executive vice president for capital markets.

“These new executive appointments reflect Metronet's commitment to continuity in leadership and are a reflection of the remarkable achievements, future potential, and outstanding growth prospects of the company,” Cinelli said in a news release.

John Cinelli

During his time as CEO, Cinelli was able to grow the company from operating in rural Indiana communities to being the largest privately owned fiber-to-the-premises company in the United States that serves over 400,000 users across 16 states.

Before joining the company in 2021, Dave Heimbach served as COO of Shentel Telecommunications Company.

“(Heimbach) has overhauled several key divisions of the business leading to record-breaking results. He has also earned the admiration and trust of our internal teams and private equity partners, effectively orchestrating our rapid expansion into new markets," Cinelli said in the news release.

Lohn Weber

Weber has been with the company for 27 years. He has acquired and integrated eight companies, secured investors and pushed for the company's rapid growth. In his new role, he will continue building and fostering relationships with lenders and investors on behalf of the company.

Sarah Overbaugh

Before joining the company in 2020, Overbaugh worked for Payless ShoeSource in various accounting and finance roles. Since joining, she has played a key role in the company's success in several acquisitions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville-based Metronet announces new CEO, CFO