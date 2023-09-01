An Evansville-based Thai chef will come cook dinner right in your kitchen

Sila Donaldson of Thai Taste Homemade slices cucumbers in her Evansville kitchen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

EVANSVILLE − At least once, you've probably wished a gorgeous, exotic meal would appear in your kitchen, ready to eat, and you wouldn't have to cook it.

Now it can happen. Chef Sila Donaldson was born in in Ubon Ratchathani, a rural area in eastern Thailand, where she learned to cook homestyle meals alongside her grandmother. Today, she lives in Evansville and she'll come into your kitchen to prepare an authentic Thai dinner for you and your family or guests.

Donaldson came to the United States in 2009. At first she stuck with her career in hotels and spas, but she loved to cook, and when she moved to Evansville in 2016 she started working in restaurants. She was a cook at Spicy Thai Cuisine for two years and served at some Asian restaurants. After she had her second child, she decided restaurant work demanded more time than she could give.

More: Evansville-area food news: Here are 8 big bites of info for this week

"I told my husband Nick, 'I want to do this cooking thing, but I don’t like the hours of the restaurants. I’ve been there and done that. I want to have some free time, I want to cook the way I want it and pick the ingredients myself,’" she said. So she came up with the idea of Thai Taste Homemade.

What is Thai Taste Homemade?

Thai Taste Homemade is Donaldson's in-home cooking and teaching business. She comes to you and cooks dinner for your group, or can do personalized Thai cooking lessons.

"I wanted to offer something very unique so people could have real Thai home cooking," Donaldson said. "I’ll go to their home and make a meal for them. It wasn’t so much about making a bunch of money as connecting with people. There are a lot of people who have traveled to Thailand and want to have food the way it tastes there. But we can also tame the spiciness if you don’t want it as spicy."

Pork larb with vegetable dressings, sticky rice inside woven containers and tapioca and mango desserts were part of a full meal served by Thai Taste Homemade on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

How does it work?

The customer arranges the details and a menu with Donaldson. She has a menu with choices, but she can always customize. She'll plate and serve for groups of up to 15. Larger groups will be served buffet-style.

Story continues

She brings her own cookware and, sometimes, her own dishes and serving ware, but this can change depending on the customers' wishes.

For a meal with two appetizers, two entrees and a dessert, her prices start at $55 per person. If the menu includes more premium dishes with seafood or other more expensive ingredients, the cost may increase.

Donaldson offers lunch or dinner meal, or if you are interested in learning authentic Thai cooking techniques, she’ll conduct a private cooking lesson for you. She does limit herself to three or four events a month, so space is limited.

More: New diner offers popular breakfast and more on Evansville's East Side

What are some of the menu choices?

Below are some of the dishes you may enjoy from Thai Taste Homemade.

Appetizers include:

A fresh spring roll with peanut sauce

Vegetable eggroll with sweet chili sauce

Dumplings such as Beef wontons or fried pork dumplings

Fried shrimp wraps

Goon sarong – large shrimp wrapped in vermicelli noodles and deep fried, served with sweet sauce.

Chicken satay skewers

Won ton bowls with minced meat bites (various types including pad kra pao beef and chicken larb.)

Pork Larb, a traditional Thai meat salad of ground meat seasoned with chilies, herbs and a tangy sauce was served by Sila Donaldson of on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Soups and Curries include (among others):

Green and yellow curries with coconut milk, chilies, vegetables, and your choice of meat. The heat level can vary.

Massamun and panang curries with peanuts, herbs and special spices, and your choice of meat. Massamun curry is mild and contains potatoes.

Red curry with chili and coconut milk, vegetables, and your choice of meat.

Tom Kha Kai – Creamy chicken and coconut soup with herbs and vegetables.

Tum Yum – Hot and sour shrimp or chicken soup with herbs and vegetables.

Entrees include (among others):

Pad Kra Pao – Stir fried meat of your choice with chili, garlic, onions, and vegetables

Chicken with cashews – Chicken with cashews, bell pepper and onions in sauce

Pad Thai – Rice noodles with eggs, meat, bean sprouts and green onions

Curry Noodles – Coconut curry broth with noodles and meat

Fried rice – Both regular Thai fried rice and pineapple fried rice with yellow curry paste and grilled shrimp are available.

A Thai desert of tapioca pearls with sweet ripe mango and coconut jelly in coconut milk syrup was served by Sila Donaldson of Thai Taste Homemade on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Desserts include:

Sago tapioca pearls in coconut milk

Ripe mango with sweet sticky coconut rice

Bananas in coconut milk

Coconut milk custard

Thai Taste Homemade

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Thai Taste Homemade will prepare a meal right in your kictchen