Evaxion Biotech to Host Q2 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast on August 10

Evaxion Biotech
·4 min read
In this article:
  • EVAX
Evaxion Biotech
Evaxion Biotech

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, announced today that it will present its second-quarter 2022 financial results on August 10 at 8.30 a.m. EDT.

To dial-in for the conference call, please use the following details:

US: +1-844-825-9789
International: +1-412-317-5180
Conference ID: 10169785

Alternatively to access the audio webcast, please visit the events page of Evaxion’s website at:
https://evaxion-biotech.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. With our proprietary and scalable AI technology, we decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees.

For more information

Evaxion Biotech A/S

 

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Katrine Hertz Mortensen

 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

Head of Communication

 

Managing Director

khm@evaxion-biotech.com

 

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+ 45 30 10 02 03

 

212-915-2577

Source: Evaxion Biotech

Forward-looking statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this announcement regarding the Company’s future operations, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and need for additional capital; risks associated with the Company’s development work; cost and success of the Company’s product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using the Company’s AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; risks associated with the Company’s inability to enter into partnerships; risks related to government regulation; risks associated with protection of the Company’s intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to the Company’s ADSs and ordinary shares, risks associated with the pandemic caused by the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and the emergence and prevalence of COVID-19 variants, such as the Delta and Omicron variant and certain related variants such as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, risks associated with the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company’s business operations and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, see the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2022 and the Company’s current and future reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


