U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.00
    -34.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,681.00
    -231.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,465.50
    -139.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -15.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.05
    -0.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +1.30 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7530
    +0.8520 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,450.90
    -1,947.56 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.89
    -40.66 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.42
    -17.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Evaxion Biotech Secures Equity Financing of up to $40 Million from Lincoln Park Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evaxion Biotech
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EVAX
Evaxion Biotech
Evaxion Biotech

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-powered immunotherapies, announced today that it has entered into a committed equity purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), for the issuance and sale, from time to time, of up to $40 million of its American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share, DKK 1 nominal value, of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Evaxion has the right, at its sole discretion, but not the obligation, to sell to LPC up to $40 million of its ADSs over the 36-month term of the Agreement, subject to certain conditions.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “We are pleased to conclude this Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, securing access to $40 million from a widely respected investor in the biotech industry and further strengthening Evaxion’s financial position during a period of market uncertainty. This equity facility will contribute to the progression of our exciting portfolio of assets, including our personalized cancer medicines, developed in programs EVX-01 and EVX-02, both of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical development, according to plan. This gives us momentum to reach our value-creating, upcoming clinical milestones. Importantly, it also maintains Evaxion’s flexibility in deciding if and when to exercise the option to sell, so we can continue to choose the optimum development path for the Company.”

Evaxion had cash and cash equivalents of $31.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and expects its cash position, without proceeds from the Agreement, to be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the next 12 months.

There are no upper limits to the price LPC may pay to purchase the ADSs, and the purchase price will be based on the prevailing market prices of the ADSs at the time of each sale to LPC. Evaxion controls the timing and amount of any future sales of its ADSs to LPC. The Company may terminate the Agreement at any time, in its sole discretion, without any additional cost or penalty. In consideration for entering into the Agreement, LPC received 428,572 Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs from the Company.

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company designing AI-powered immunotherapies. With our proprietary and scalable AI technology, we decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees.

About Lincoln Park Capital
Lincoln Park Capital is a Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm focused on investing in public and private companies, real estate, and money management strategies. LPC strives to make investments that align incentives and lead to long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. Lincoln Park Capital base its investment decisions on fundamental analysis, due diligence processes, and experience.  They make investments with a long-term focus knowing that economic and market cycles demand that investors be patient.

For more information

Evaxion

 

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Bo Karmark

 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

 

Managing Director

bka@evaxion-biotech.com

 

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+45 27 10 20 50

 

+1 (212) 915 2577

Source: Evaxion Biotech

Forward-looking statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this announcement regarding the Company’s future operations, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and need for additional capital; risks related to the Company’s development work; cost and success of the Company’s product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; risks associated with commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using the Company’s AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; risks associated with the Company’s inability to enter into partnerships; risks related to government regulation; risks related to protection of the Company’s intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to the Company’s ADSs and ordinary shares, risks associated with the pandemic caused by the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its variants such as Delta and Omicron, risks related to the recent invasion of the Ukraine by Russia and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company’s business operations and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, see the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2022, and the Company’s current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

    A combination of robust demand, rising geopolitical risk and santions have led to a surge in crude tankers prices

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Target ratchets up discounts and cuts guidance in response to more cautious shoppers

    Target hunkers down for an economic slowdown with a host of major actions.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Hungary to Tap International Markets as EU Blocks Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealHungary

  • J.M. Smucker to take $125 million hit from Jif peanut butter recall

    The recall would also have a 90 cent impact on the Folgers coffee maker's profit, the Ohio-based company said, sending its shares down 3% in premarket trading. Late in May, J.M. Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States after a Food and Drug Administration investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections.

  • Should You Invest in Nvidia Right Now?

    This best-in-class semiconductor company is down more than 40% from its peak. But has it fallen far enough?

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...