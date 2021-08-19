Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

STRATHROY, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) is pleased to announce that it has made gross revenues of $4.0 million in the first six months of 2021, successfully surpassing its gross revenues of $3.8 million for the entire 2020 financial year.



The Company is also pleased to announce its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and wishes to highlight the following items;

During the first half of 2021, the Company completed additional shipments of EU-GMP certified cannabis to its German customers;

On February 11, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to New Brunswick. Its cannabis products can be purchased at licensed New Brunswick retailers and online;

On April 28, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to Alberta. Its recreational cannabis products will be available online and can be purchased by the province’s privately owned licensed retailers;

On July 13, 2021, the Company announce that it had entered into a supply agreement with Adjupharm GmbH (“ AP ”) for the purchase and export to Germany of its dried cannabis flower. Under the initial three-year agreement, AP is expected to order up to 660 kilograms of NMC’s dried cannabis flower;

On July 19, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a supply agreement with Cannamedical Pharma® GmbH (“ CM ”) for the purchase and export of medical grade dried cannabis flower to CM who will distribute medical grade cannabis products in Germany;

On August 11, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its largest shipment of cannabis to a customer in German with an estimated retail value of $1.8 million; and

On August 18, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a supply agreement with TCann Pty Ltd., Australia (“TCann”) for the purchase and export of medical grade dried cannabis flower to TCann who will distribute medical grade cannabis products in Australia.



The financial statements and management discussion and analysis for such period are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Eve & Co's website at www.evecannabis.ca.

“We are very pleased with the success and progress of the Eve Team in surpassing last year’s sales results in the first half of the 2021 financial year. I believe this is attributable to the dedication of our team including the Provincial Liaison and Sales teams and the success of our additional products such as our bath bombs under our female-oriented brand Eve. We believe, combined with the release of our additional 2.0 products and additional international sales in the second half of 2021, that we will be able to continue to surpass these revenues.” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca

