Eve & Co Obtains Amended and Restated Initial Order, Court Approval of Sales Process

STRATHROY, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Eve & Co Incorporated ("Eve & Co" or the "Company") (NEX: EVE.H) (OTCQX: EEVVF) provides an update today following its filing for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") on March 25, 2022. The Company has announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") issued an Amended and Restated Initial Order that, among other things, extended the stay of proceedings to August 26, 2022. The Court also issued an order approving a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP"). The Company intends to conduct the SISP with the goal facilitating a transaction that sees the Company emerge from CCAA protection as a going concern.

The Company expects to make further announcements as material progresses under the CCAA process continue to occur.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

