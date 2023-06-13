This EVE Health Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 99% Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in EVE Health Group Limited's (ASX:EVE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EVE Health Group

The insider Alasdair Cooke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$162k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.001 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.001 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for EVE Health Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Alasdair Cooke was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does EVE Health Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that EVE Health Group insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EVE Health Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded EVE Health Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in EVE Health Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that EVE Health Group is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are concerning...

