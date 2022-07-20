U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Eve Holding, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 and management will discuss the results on a conference call at 12:00 pm ET the same day. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website (www.eveairmobility.com). To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Thursday, August 18, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13730439.

About Eve Holding, Inc.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Investor Information:
https://ir.eveairmobility.com/

Contacts:
Investors:
investors@eveairmobility.com

Media:
media@eveairmobility.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eve-holding-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-301590115.html

SOURCE Eve Holding, Inc.

