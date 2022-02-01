U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,850.00
    -147.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,828.75
    -76.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -16.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,280.78
    +1,536.52 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.70
    +40.52 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,261.80
    +259.82 (+0.96%)
     

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing February 4, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EVE
  • EVE-UN

DELAWARE, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) announced that commencing February 4, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “EVE” and “EVE WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol “EVE.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate its efforts predominantly within the mobility-related ecosystem and its surrounding adjacencies. This landscape encompasses traditional automotive sectors as well as technological subsectors that are driving the advancement of the industry as a whole. Most notably this includes autonomous, connected, electric and shared mobility, yielding a market opportunity that is large, highly diverse, and posed for growth through digitalization. The Company believes numerous subsectors are adjacent to the broader mobility ecosystem, which include, but are not limited to manufacturing, hard and soft technology around autonomy, connectivity, subscriptions, digital retailing, financial services, insurtech, maintenance and repair, aftermarket, telematics, logistics and supply chain management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Relations and Investor Contact

Shadee Malekafzali
shadee@evemobility.com

Company Website

https://www.evemobility.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations