'EVE Online' finally runs natively on the Mac

After years of waiting and nearly a year of teasing, EVE Online can play 'properly' on a Mac. CCP Games has released its first truly native EVE client for both Intel- and Apple Silicon-based Macs — no more using a compatibility layer to play the spaceship-focused MMO. That should improve performance and reduce memory demands, as you might expect, but it also enables Mac-native keyboard and mouse commands you've had to forego until now.

The game remains free-to-play, although CCP clearly hopes you'll be sufficiently engrossed to spend real money. Mac users will share the same game universe as their Windows counterparts.

This isn't about to up-end the market for gaming computers. There are only so many people who both prefer Macs and are determined to play EVE Online. This could significantly expand the number of Macs that can play EVE in the first place, though, and might make the game an easy pick if you're looking for Mac-friendly online titles beyond obvious choices like World of Warcraft.