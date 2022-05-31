U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.17
    +0.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7420
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,832.86
    +54.49 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Eve partners with Porsche Consulting to define eVTOL global manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERJ
  • EVEX
  • EVEX-WS

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions and a carve-out from Embraer S.A. ("Embraer"), announced today that it has chosen Porsche Consulting, Inc. to help define the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.

Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan. The master services agreement that has been entered into by and between the companies includes studies on industrial operation, logistics, supply chain and parts distribution in an unprecedented approach optimized for efficiency, productivity and safety.

The study will address scalability and distributed production as the UAM market evolves to meet projected demand. While digital transformation generates new possibilities for the industry's use of more agile technologies focusing on business and sustainability goals, comprehensive network solutions are under consideration to meet unique industry needs.

"We are pleased to work with a leader in the industry that can support us with strategic decision making. The UAM ecosystem is quickly evolving, and we can only achieve our goal if we spark enthusiasm for new ideas in manufacturing and supply chain areas," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "I'm looking forward to seeing all of the new opportunities ahead, as technologies are profoundly changing industrial production."

"We are very proud of our new partnership with Eve, because we have the opportunity to shape the future of mobility together", said Rudy Leutz, CEO of Porsche Consulting Ltda. "We share the same values, and with industry-leading know-how, we will be able to question and challenge all existing concepts for logistics and manufacturing. We will redesign the industrialization concept for that new aircraft based on the highest levels of efficiency, quality, safety and customer centricity!"

Image: https://bit.ly/3x22RiN

Follow Eve and Embraer on Twitter: @Eveairmobility @Embraer

About Porsche Consulting
The Porsche Consulting management consultancy was founded in 1994 in response to the successful restructuring of the Porsche sports car maker. Porsche had gained so much experience and knowledge from mastering a major crisis that it decided to make this expertise available to other companies. Four of its employees formed Porsche Consulting's initial team. Their small office in Zuffenhausen became a worldwide consultancy —with sites in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Milan, Paris, São Paulo, Atlanta, Palo Alto, Beijing and Shanghai. Now with over 700 employees, many of whom are engineers and economists, Porsche Consulting continues to apply proven solutions from the automotive industry to other sectors, including aviation. It helps its clients put strategies into practice. Along with its original emphasis on lean transformation, it focuses increasingly on digitalization.

About Eve
Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer
A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer, the controlling stockholder of Eve, has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Eve's and Porsche Consulting's expectations with respect to the announced partnership and future performance of the announced master services agreement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of Eve's and Porsche Consulting's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Eve and Porsche Consulting.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the announced partnership between Eve and Porsche Consulting; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Eve; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eve; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) Eve's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) Eve's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) Eve's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialize its eVTOL, (x) the effects of competition on Eve's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xii) those factors discussed in Eve's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 13, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement") under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Eve filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Eve does not presently know or that Eve currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Eve's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Eve anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Eve's assessments to change. However, except as required by applicable law, Eve disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Eve's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Information
https://ir.eveairmobility.com/

Contacts
investors@eveairmobility.com    
media@eveairmobility.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eve-partners-with-porsche-consulting-to-define-evtol-global-manufacturing-logistics-and-supply-chain-strategy-301558405.html

SOURCE Eve Holding, Inc.; Embraer S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • HP earnings beat on top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports on HP earnings and the stock's reaction.

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling almost 9.6% in morning trading Tuesday after a pre-holiday week that saw its shares gain nearly 50%. GameStop is still a heavily shorted stock with about a quarter of its shares sold short, so it's likely that a lot of short-sellers were covering their positions last week, helping to lift the retailer's stock. Last week, I warned that GameStop shares will likely follow a similar pattern this time, too, and it could be we're in the first days of that occurring.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.