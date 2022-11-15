U.S. markets closed

Evelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Scientific Basis for SINTAX Medicines in Frontiers in Immunology

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
·3 min read
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

  • Peer-reviewed article explains the immunology of the small intestinal axis

  • Company to hold a virtual Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX medicines, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article explaining the scientific basis of the Small Intestinal Axis1 and that it will hold a Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30th, including discussion of how this science enables the broad inflammation resolving potential of SINTAX medicines.

“At Evelo, we have had the rare privilege of evaluating the therapeutic potential of a new area of human biology – the link between the immunology of the small intestine and the rest of the body,” said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Evelo. “Today’s publication in Frontiers in Immunology integrates data from our lab and clinical trials, along with the work of others, to describe our latest understanding of the biology of the small intestinal axis, SINTAX. We describe the observed ability of SINTAX medicines to harness natural mechanisms in the small intestine to induce regulatory T cells that can resolve inflammation throughout the body. The article also covers a wide range of related concepts, including an exploration of the evolutionary basis for the control of inflammation throughout the body by the small intestine.”

The Company is holding a virtual Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to explain how these scientific advances inform and further support the development of Evelo’s clinical portfolio. During the event, members of Evelo’s leadership team including Dr. Bodmer, Andrea Itano, Ph.D., Head of Research, and Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the scientific basis for SINTAX medicines.

A live webcast of the event will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo’s website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo’s website approximately two hours after completion of the event and will be available for 60 days following the event. Pre-register for the event here.

1 The paper is an open access Perspective article in Frontiers in Immunology – Bodmer M, Itano A and McInnes I (2022) Harnessing the small intestinal axis to resolve systemic inflammation. Front. Immunol. 13:1060607. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1060607

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles (EVs). Evelo’s vision is to create therapies that are effective, safe, well-tolerated and affordable to improve the lives of the billions of people living with inflammatory diseases. Evelo initially is developing EDP1815 in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and EDP2939 in psoriasis. If shown to be effective in inflammatory disease mediated by the Th1, Th2 or Th17 inflammatory pathways, these same investigational medicines could be effective in additional inflammatory diseases, such as psoriatic and other forms of arthritis, asthma, allergy, and inflammatory bowel disease.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the development of EDP1815 and EDP2939 and the promise and potential impact of our current or future product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding; our ability to meet our debt obligations (including restrictive covenants) or refinance our debt on acceptable terms, if at all; our limited operating history; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to expand our microbial library, conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; our lack of experience in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing our product candidates; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; our management and principal stockholders having the ability to control or significantly influence our business; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; the fact that we are subject to certain restrictive covenants under the terms of our loan and security agreements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; and securities class action litigation against us.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, and our other reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investors:
Kendra Sweeney, 239-877-7474
ksweeney@evelobio.com

Media:
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
jcotrone@evelobio.com


