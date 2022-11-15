Evelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Scientific Basis for SINTAX Medicines in Frontiers in Immunology

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Peer-reviewed article explains the immunology of the small intestinal axis

Company to hold a virtual Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX medicines, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article explaining the scientific basis of the Small Intestinal Axis1 and that it will hold a Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30th, including discussion of how this science enables the broad inflammation resolving potential of SINTAX medicines.

“At Evelo, we have had the rare privilege of evaluating the therapeutic potential of a new area of human biology – the link between the immunology of the small intestine and the rest of the body,” said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Evelo. “Today’s publication in Frontiers in Immunology integrates data from our lab and clinical trials, along with the work of others, to describe our latest understanding of the biology of the small intestinal axis, SINTAX. We describe the observed ability of SINTAX medicines to harness natural mechanisms in the small intestine to induce regulatory T cells that can resolve inflammation throughout the body. The article also covers a wide range of related concepts, including an exploration of the evolutionary basis for the control of inflammation throughout the body by the small intestine.”

The Company is holding a virtual Science Symposium on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to explain how these scientific advances inform and further support the development of Evelo’s clinical portfolio. During the event, members of Evelo’s leadership team including Dr. Bodmer, Andrea Itano, Ph.D., Head of Research, and Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the scientific basis for SINTAX medicines.

A live webcast of the event will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo’s website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo’s website approximately two hours after completion of the event and will be available for 60 days following the event. Pre-register for the event here.

1 The paper is an open access Perspective article in Frontiers in Immunology – Bodmer M, Itano A and McInnes I (2022) Harnessing the small intestinal axis to resolve systemic inflammation. Front. Immunol. 13:1060607. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1060607

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles (EVs). Evelo’s vision is to create therapies that are effective, safe, well-tolerated and affordable to improve the lives of the billions of people living with inflammatory diseases. Evelo initially is developing EDP1815 in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and EDP2939 in psoriasis. If shown to be effective in inflammatory disease mediated by the Th1, Th2 or Th17 inflammatory pathways, these same investigational medicines could be effective in additional inflammatory diseases, such as psoriatic and other forms of arthritis, asthma, allergy, and inflammatory bowel disease.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

