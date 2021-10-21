U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.75
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    -108.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.50
    -34.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.00
    -9.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    +0.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0220
    -0.3070 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,588.71
    +1,713.55 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,559.14
    +78.33 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.39
    -38.71 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Evelo Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX™ medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and discuss business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 7574834. A live webcast of the event will also be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Contact
Investors:
Kendra Sweeney, 239-877-7474
ksweeney@evelobio.com

Media:
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
jcotrone@evelobio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Moderna and J&J Covid-19 Boosters, Mixing and Matching Authorized by the FDA

    U.S. health regulators significantly widened the nation’s Covid-19 booster campaign, clearing use of extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also saying people can get a shot that is different from what they had previously received.

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Biogen Shareholders Face the Waiting Game

    Investor enthusiasm for Biogen won’t come back until key questions about its new Alzheimer’s disease drug are resolved.

  • Truist Bullish On This Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company With 374% Upside

    Truist analyst Joon Lee has initiated coverage of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) with a Buy rating and price target of $14, suggesting a massive 374% upside. The development of drugs targeting the brain's nitric oxide (NO) system is "ripe for therapeutic intervention," the analyst tells investors. Lee contends that Cyclerion's lead drug, CY6463, can successfully enhance the NO signaling in the brain. Lee adds that CY6463 is currently in three signal finding clinical studies - MELAS, A

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

    Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when

  • Advocate Aurora hits 99% vaccine compliance; GE Healthcare employees face deadline

    Even as metro Milwaukee’s largest private sector employer Advocate Aurora Health said 99% of its employees complied with its Covid-19 vaccine policy, another major area employer, GE Healthcare, said all of its employees must get vaccinated by Dec. 8.

  • Vaccine Stocks Rise After FDA Unexpectedly Authorizes Mix-And-Match Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks jumped late Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration unexpectedly authorized mix-and-match Covid booster shots.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Ridiculously Overpriced

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and, in many cases, so is the appropriate valuation of a stock. Here's why they picked Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Cassava Sciences): Investors have been flocking to this clinical-stage biotech all year long, pushing its share price up by well over 600%.

  • Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'

    Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week. An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pioneering a new branch of medicine, which is manufacturing differenti

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Russia’s COVID Nightmare Spirals With a Viral Corpse and a Hospital Suicide Leap

    via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his

  • Here's what Cernostics' acquisition means for the longtime Pittsburgh company

    The $30 million deal — which could include $50 million more depending on the progress of benchmarks — a growing field for the Texas-based biotech company.