Evelyn D’An Joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

Cytovia Therapeutics
·3 min read

Key leadership addition to support operational growth and drive company preparedness towards IPO

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cytovia”), a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic “off-the-shelf” gene-edited iNK and CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor)-iNK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and Flex-NK™ cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that Evelyn D’An has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am honored to join Cytovia Therapeutics, a company dedicated to having an impact in the race towards a cure for cancer,” said Ms. D’An. “I’m proud to join a management team with demonstrated experience and the entrepreneurial agility to drive successful and rapid growth and am impressed by the recent strategic and operational accomplishments, including the R&D center in Massachusetts, the GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, and the China-focused CytoLynx joint-venture.”

“We are delighted to welcome Evelyn as Chief Financial Officer of Cytovia,” added Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics. “Evelyn has a wealth of financial leadership experience. She joins Cytovia at an inflection point to help the company strengthen its capitalization plans and prepare to enter the public markets to support the completion of IND-enabling studies and entry of multiple assets into the clinic.”

Ms. D’An is an established financial leader with extensive experience in corporate governance, financial oversight, and accounting. She was the first female Hispanic Audit Partner at Ernst & Young Southeast, where she spent 18 years serving clients in several industries including life sciences. She has led and participated in several successful initial public offerings, debt restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

A member of several boards, both public and private, she most recently served as the Audit Committee Chair for NASDAQ-listed Enochian BioSciences. She also previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting for Brightstar Corporation, a Miami-based $5B global distributor and service provider for the wireless industry, where she was tasked with preparing the company for an IPO.

About Cytovia Therapeutics
Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer.

Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. We are developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using a proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment of patients with solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma. Clinical studies are expected to initiate in 2022.

Cytovia’s R&D laboratories in Natick, MA and GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia Therapeutics has recently formed CytoLynx Therapeutics, a joint-venture entity focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

Find out more at www.cytoviatx.com

Investor contact:
Anna Baran-Djokovic
anna@cytoviatx.com
+1 (305) 615 9162

Media Contact:
Sophie Badré
sophie.badre@cytoviatx.com
+1 (929) 317 1565


