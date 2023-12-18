Even With A 33% Surge, Cautious Investors Are Not Rewarding Viasat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VSAT) Performance Completely

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 11% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Viasat's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when the median P/S in the United States' Communications industry is similar at about 1.1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Viasat Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Viasat has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Viasat?

Viasat's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 34%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 47% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 31% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.4%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Viasat is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Viasat's P/S?

Viasat appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Viasat's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Viasat has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Viasat has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

