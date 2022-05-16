U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Even if allowed back on Twitter, Donald Trump plans to post on Truth Social at least 6 hours before any other platform

Grace Kay
·3 min read
Even if allowed back on Twitter, Donald Trump plans to post on Truth Social at least 6 hours before any other platform

  • Donald Trump has agreed to post on Truth Social before any other social media site.

  • The agreement was revealed in an SEC filing on Monday and will not apply to political messaging.

  • Elon Musk has said he plans to reverse the Twitter ban on Trump.

Even if Elon Musk brings Donald Trump back to Twitter, the former president has agreed to post on Truth Social first, according to a regulatory filing from Digital World Acquisition Group on Monday.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that Trump can publish the same content on other platforms, but he must wait at least six hours after posting it on Truth Social. The policy does not apply to "political messaging," including fundraisers and messages on voting information — meaning any messaging around a potential 2024 presidential run would not be constrained to the six-hour time policy. CNBC was the first to report on the SEC filing.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Digital World Acquisition Group, a shell company that is working to take Trump Media & Technology and its subsidiary Truth Social public, said that the six-hour policy gives the app "limited time to benefit from his posts and followers may not find it compelling to use TruthSocial to read his posts that quickly."

Last week, Musk said he plans to reverse Trump's ban on Twitter if his deal to acquire the company closes, saying the ban was "morally wrong and flat out stupid." The former president has been banned from the popular social media site since January 2021. Twitter said it banned Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," and cited the siege on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In April, Trump said he would not return to Twitter even if Musk invited him back after he learned of Musk's planned $44 billion purchase of the company. Though, two Trump advisers told The Washington Post they don't believe the former president's claim.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News.

Jason Miller, the CEO of the conservative social media platform GETTR, previously told Insider that he believes Trump has benefitted from getting booted off Twitter.

After the ban, Trump announced he was creating the alternative social-media platform in October. In April, Forbes reported the app helped buoy his net worth by about $430 million.

Truth Social suffered a rocky rollout at first. The social media app also has considerably less reach than Twitter with approximately 513,000 daily active users compared to Twitter's 229 million.

When Truth Social was launched in February, Trump did little to promote the app. Up until two weeks ago, he had only posted on the app once. On Sunday, Trump called for people to leave Twitter in favor of his app, in a post on Truth Social. To date, Trump has about 3% of the number of followers on his app than he had on Twitter.

Ultimately, Trump has said he plans to use the app as an exclusive means of communication with the public.

"TRUTH Social will be a voice for me," Trump told Fox News in April. "And that's something nobody else can get."

Read the original article on Business Insider

