Even Bitcoin-Bashing ‘Dr. Doom’ Roubini isn’t Buying JP Morgan’s Ridiculous Cryptocurrency

“S**t f**k, I agree with Nouriel,” said one cryptocurrency enthusiast in reference to NYU economist and vocal bitcoin bear Nouriel Roubini.

Agreeing with Nouriel Roubini for a cryptocurrency lover was an unbelievable thing. The global economist called bitcoin “a mother of all scams and bubbles” before the US senators. He wrote elaborative anti-cryptocurrency reviews for mainstream media. He celebrated when the prices of leading top coins fell drastically. In short, no cryptocurrency supporter should have agreed with the “Dr. Doom.”

Not unless JP Morgan came into the picture.

The American multinational bank on Thursday announced that it had created “JPM Coin,” an XRP-like digital token that would instantly settle transactions between its clients. Since the coin utilized blockchain, the digital ledger technology that powers major cryptocurrency projects, media started referring JPM Coin as ‘crypto.’

