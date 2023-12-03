Even After Black Friday, These 11 Costco Clothing Items Are Still Great Holiday Deals

YvanDube / iStock.com

Black Friday might be over, but Costco members can still score major clothing deals all throughout December. Costco members will find winter clothes for everyone on their holiday wish list at affordable prices and featuring major brands like Banana Republic, Champion and PUMA.

Don’t wait to shop for these savings! This December, head to Costco to shop their 11 best clothing deals.

Spyder Core Conduct Gloves

Keep your hands warm in the winter weather by wearing Spyder core conduct gloves. Costco members receive $4 off in manufacturer’s savings now through December 24.

Each pair of black gloves is made with sweater knit material and features a quilted leather palm patch and thermal temperature regulation for added comfort. Plus, the index finger and thumb are touch screen friendly so you can text and use your smartphone without taking the gloves off.

Jachs Men’s Shirt Jacket

Costco shoppers receive a major discount on Jachs men’s shirt jackets which are $10 off their original price now through December 24.

Each jacket features a wool blend exterior and pile fleece lining for added warmth. Stock up on a variety of sizes and colors including tan, blue and black. Limit 10 shirt jackets per member.

Banana Republic Men’s Waffle Crew Sweater

Gift the special guy in your life a stylish sweater which won’t break the bank. Now through December 24, Costco members receive $4 off this Banana Republic men’s waffle crew sweater.

Each Banana Republic sweater includes a banded collar, cuffs and bottom hem with an embroidered logo at the bottom hem. Choose from colors including brown, blue and red while sizes (and colors) are still in stock.

Avalanche Men’s Quarter Zip Top

Costco members receive $4 off in manufacturer’s savings on Avalanche men’s quarter zip top now through December 24.

This Avalanche zip top features a stand-up collar, four-way stretch and an embroidered logo on the left sleeve. Shop for colors including green, gray and blue and a wide variety of sizes while supplies last.

Jockey Ladies’ Cross Waist Yoga Pant

If someone on your holiday wish list wants yoga pants, there’s no better time than now to buy a pair. Costco members receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings on these Jockey ladies’ cross waist yoga pants now through December 24.

Each pair of Jockey yoga pants features side pockets and a front cross-waist detail. Pick from several colors including purple, dark gray and black and a wide range of sizes.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Cozy Knit Button-Up Shirt

Now through December 24, Costco members receive $5 off on 32 Degrees ladies’ cozy knit button-up shirts.

Choose from colors like green, purple and gray. Each super soft shirt features four-way stretch, a relaxed fit and chest pockets.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Side Pocket Jogger

Make every day in the winter months a comfy one with these 32 Degrees ladies’ side pocket joggers. Costco members save $3 off the original online price now through December 24.

Available in a wide variety of sizes and colors, these joggers feature two side pockets and an adjustable drawstring. Limit 10 joggers per member when shopping.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Active Full Zip Jacket

Searching for a new jacket appropriate for the milder cold weather days? Costco shoppers have found it in 32 Degrees ladies’ active full zip jacket. Now through December 24, Costco members receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings.

Each jacket features a mock neck and zippered hand pockets. Color options include purple, gray and black.

Character Ladies’ 2-Piece Lounge Set

You’re never too old to rock your favorite character loungewear. Now through December 24, Costco members receive $4 off in manufacturer’s savings on each two-piece ladies’ character lounge set.

Each set includes a long-sleeve top and bottom featuring an elastic waistband with a drawstring. Choose from colors and coordinating characters including tan (Winnie the Pooh and Friends), purple (Minnie Mouse), blue (Mickey Mouse) or gray (Harry Potter).

K Bell Ladies’ No Show Socks, 20 Pairs

“Yes, please” to K Bell ladies’ no-show socks as this year’s stocking stuffer. Costco members receive $4 off the original price of $19.99 when they shop now through December 24.

Choose from black, white and multi-color socks. Each pack includes 20 pairs of socks. When we crunch the numbers, this means Costco members are only paying about 80 cents per sock pair.

PUMA Ladies’ Star Vital Refresh Sneaker

It’s not often you spot a sale on sneakers at Costco, and these are a must-have for the fitness fan in your life.

Costco members receive $7 off these PUMA ladies’ star vital refresh sneakers now through December 24. Each pair of PUMA sneakers come in a wide range of women’s shoe sizes with two colors, black and gray.

