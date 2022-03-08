U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.68
    +1.98 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.60
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.84
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8100
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,798.06
    +551.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.37
    +9.88 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,874.75
    +83.80 (+0.34%)
     

Even an expensive new Mac couldn't save Apple's stock today

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

It is TechCrunch tradition to look at Apple's stock price during, and after its major events. Why? Because we enjoy it, and we're always curious what impact the company's news has on its actual financial worth. The answer is usually very, very little.

This may surprise you. After all, Apple details its new hardware and software at its confabs, which means that the goods it intends to sell in the coming quarters are being shown off before investor eyes for the first time. Sure, Apple leaks more than it used to, but that doesn't mean that everything comes out early -- its events are still events.

Why don't investors seem to care about products? It's a little fuzzy, but data indicates that Apple could launch anything short of a car and still get blanked by the capital classes.

Anyway, here's a chart of Apple's share price, along with price data from a Very Special Guest:

It was a wild day in the markets. Stocks were down! Then they went up! And then they went down! If you watched the ticker-symbol world today, it's fine to reach for your favorite psychoactive at this point and chill. You deserve it.

You can see those same ups and downs in the above chart, which pits Apple and Intel against one another on a one-day timeframe. Why the two companies? Because Apple released a lot of notes on its chip work, the very industry that Intel once ruled from what felt like an impenetrable market position. In spite of that, Apple made many a headline today thanks to even more new chips, and the fact that it is building new computers to house them.

So, up goes Apple and down goes Intel? Right? There was some hubbub that Intel's shares fell when Apple announced its M1 Ultra chip, so I charted the two at the same time, and asked myself to find the dip afterwards, without checking timings from my notes. Good luck, yeah?

By the end of regular trading, Intel actually came out ahead. After Apple announced neat new silicon.

Is the stock market a meaningless random-number generator? No, not completely. But the above data does help us better understand what the stock market actually is, at least for the largest companies. Namely it's a macro-sentiment engine powered by a million vampire computers, not moved about not by pedestrian things like new phones, but instead by alchemical analyst expectations, and newly-announced share buybacks -- paid for with debt, natch.

While investors paid no attention to what Apple announced today, I paid attention to investors not paying attention to what Apple announced today. What follows is my notes sheet (typos and all) from the event, which as you can tell led to a simply brilliant piece of post-beauty poetry:

+1.57% at start

Naz +2.11% [rebound!]

stocks going up, now 1.98% AAPL

new iphone colors LOL

apple silicon - new daoly high +2.19

Now into the Iphoen and ipad news - back down to 1.77% = naz +2.3%

Chips - naz falling some, apple now up just 1.1%

Talking chips with randos, now just up 1% -- naz 1.27%

new Mac Studio - now up jsut 0.66% - naz 1.13

INTEL LOST GROUND AT 1:20 - around chip timing?

new max expensive

We'll be back for Apple next event with another episode of "does anything matter."

Recommended Stories

  • Former Lincoln High School counselor charged with child enticement, sexual assault of a student

    According to court documents, Christopher Bondioli, 51, of Wisconsin Rapids, had sexual contact with a 16-year-old student on two separate occasions.

  • Meta Platforms Is Only Attractive to Bottom Fishers Right Now

    You probably remember that on February 3 FB reported weak earnings and lowered their guidance. In this daily bar chart of FB, below, we can see that prices have declined further since its huge downside gap in early February. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was very weak in February and so far it has not made a new low for the move down even though prices have made a new low.

  • Michigan gas prices set new 2022 record — and they're likely to keep climbing

    But, brace yourselves, $4 a gallon metro Detroit gas prices likely isn't the worst of it.

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • U.S. Futures Erase Declines as Europe Rallies on Stimulus Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures erased declines alongside a rebound in European equities as a report said the European Union was considering joint bond sales to help counter the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU

  • New data shows how Apple’s iPhone dominated Android in 2021

    New data from the market research company Counterpoint shows how totally dominant the iPhone was last year. According to the company’s sales tracker, Apple made seven of the ten best-selling phones worldwide in 2021. In fact, the entire top five consists of iPhone models. Xiaomi and Samsung managed to sneak in later on the list, … The post New data shows how Apple’s iPhone dominated Android in 2021 appeared first on BGR.

  • Gas prices in Canada expected to keep rising: Yahoo/Maru poll

    A Yahoo/Maru poll found more than a quarter of Canadians blame international events for rising pump prices.

  • Rivian Earnings Are Coming. Wall Street Is Cutting Price Targets in Preparation.

    Rivian reports fourth-quarter numbers on March 10. Analysts are getting more conservative going into the earnings report.

  • How your financial adviser can help you process grief after the loss of a loved one

    Saying “Sorry for your loss” or “If there’s anything I can do” can sound feeble. For financial advisers, responding to clients in their grief is increasingly part of the relationship. Now, with many clients losing loved ones to COVID, advisers are offering more support and exploring new ways to comfort those in mourning.

  • Here's Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Palantir Technologies

    Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $16, down from $24. The price target implies an upside 0f 46.1%. The analyst cites its "well-positioned" government business, potential for its commercial unit to accelerate sales investments, and "strong" unit economics for the upgrade. Palantir trades at a discount to peers on a growth-adjusted basis despite its "high growth and significant cash flow genera

  • Apple event – as it happened: New iPhone, iPad and ‘monster’ Mac chip unveiled at ‘Peek Performance’ event

    Apple has hosted its first event of the year, unveiling a whole host of new products. The company unveiled a brand new iPhone SE, an updated iPad Air, as well as a new Mac Studio and Display that features its latest “monster” M1 Ultra chip. There was no announcements surrounding the Mac Pro, which Apple said was “for another day”.

  • Apple launches the M1 Ultra

    Apple today announced the launch of its new M1 chip at its "Peek Performance" event: the M1 Ultra. This chip, Apple said, is the last one in the M1 family, which previously included the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max. The Ultra is based on two M1 Max dies that use an existing, but apparently dormant, connection on the existing M1 Max chip.

  • iOS 15.4 will arrive next week, allowing you to use Face ID with a mask

    The delayed Universal Control feature will finally hit Macs and iPads.

  • Man charged with raping Frenchtown girl pleads not guilty

    Nyibe Jordan Nguyen, 23, is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Monster Tech Stock Now

    Businesses are producing more data now than ever before. With so much data, enterprises have to store their information in data warehouses to be analyzed in the future. The problem for those that store data across multiple locations like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS or Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure is that it is difficult to analyze that data together, which means businesses miss some critical insights.

  • Barclays More Than Halves Rivian Automotive's Price Target - Read Why

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered the price target Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) to $47 (15% upside) from $115 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares heading into the company's earnings. The analyst saw a 10.77% upside for the company. Johnson noted Rivian recently indicated it would honor original pricing on pre-existing orders despite costs for components and materials having risen "considerably" since the company originally set its pricing structure. The analyst believes th

  • Jury finds San Francisco cop not guilty of excessive force

    A San Francisco jury on Monday handed down a not guilty verdict in the closely watched trial of a police officer who was accused of excessive force for beating a Black man on Fisherman’s Wharf more than three years ago.

  • Samsung confirms hackers compromised its systems and stole Galaxy source code

    South American hacking group Lapsus$ claimed responsibility last week, sharing a 190GB torrent file via its Telegram account.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower to extend earlier declines

    Earlier, the Dow shed more than 0.5% to sink further into a correction.

  • Elliot's Lengthy Song Overshadowed These 9 Crucial "Euphoria" Plot Lines

    Image Source: HBO Of all the twists and turns in the "Euphoria" season two finale, Elliot's drawn-out musical performance is one of the most puzzling. About a third of the way into the episode, Rue (Zendaya) visits Elliot (Dominic Fike) to make amends following her previous outburst, and he responds by singing her a song called "Little Star" .