Even Financial Appoints Industry Veteran Andrew Naoum as Senior Vice President of Sales

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the category-leading embedded finance marketplace, announced today that Andrew Naoum has joined the executive team as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Andrew Naoum, SVP of Sales
Andrew Naoum, SVP of Sales

Naoum, who has over a decade of experience heading sales at companies like Taboola, Button, and EvolutionIQ, will be responsible for leading Even's high-performing sales teams, with goals of exceeding revenue expectations and marrying day-to-day execution with long-term goals. Even matches consumers with real-time, personalized financial product recommendations from leading providers, through any consumer touchpoint via its embedded marketplace technology (including loans, insurance, savings, credit cards and more).

"We are delighted to bring on Andrew Naoum as our new SVP of Sales," said Phillip Rosen, Founder and CEO of Even. "Andrew has been immersed in advertising, marketing, and SaaS for over a decade, and will provide great leadership, expertise, and strategy to the Even team in the years ahead."

After receiving his MBA from George Washington University's School of Business in 2009, Naoum began his career by co-founding NewsLook, a syndicated platform for professional video content, servicing content creators and publishers.

Naoum then went on to join the Taboola team where he worked for six years, culminating as Head of Sales & Account Management, Americas. He continued his career as VP of Sales and Partnerships at Button, where he helped evolve the company's SaaS business model, and most recently served as VP of Business Development at EvolutionIQ.

"It's great to join such an accomplished team at Even, where I look forward to establishing and growing new, wide-ranging business partnerships," said Naoum. "The incredible rise of embedded finance has shown that companies need to incorporate personalized financial services for their users, from mass media to neobanks to retail."

Even has continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2021, recently surpassing $4 billion in credit matched through its API. Earlier this year, Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes for 2021 and was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for a second consecutive year. Even's growing network includes over 400 financial institution partners and 500 channel partners, covering a breadth of financial services including loans, credit cards, mortgages, savings, and insurance products.

On December 17th, 2021, Even announced it will be acquired by MoneyLion, an award-winning mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. The acquisition accelerates MoneyLion's mission of providing comprehensive financial access and advice to hard-working Americans.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2014, Even digitally connects and matches consumers with real-time, personalized financial product recommendations from banks, insurance, and fintech companies on mobile apps, websites, and other consumer touchpoints through its marketplace technology. Even's infrastructure leverages machine learning and advanced data science to solve a significant pain point in financial services customer acquisition, seamlessly bridging financial services providers (such as SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion) via its industry-leading API and embedded finance marketplaces. Even enables any company to add financial products to their business, with full compliance and security at scale. Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers'' by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com

CONTACT:
media@evenfinancial.com

(PRNewsfoto/Even Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/Even Financial)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/even-financial-appoints-industry-veteran-andrew-naoum-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-301453770.html

SOURCE Even Financial, Inc.

