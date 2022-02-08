U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,027.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.75
    -42.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    -1.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4440
    +0.3640 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,574.76
    +747.88 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.79
    +12.03 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.51
    +8.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Even insured Americans lack funds for out-of-pocket medical costs, new Aflac Care Index shows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFL
    Watchlist

Nationwide survey reveals the financial implications of medical bills not covered by insurance and identifies the 11 most at-risk states

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insured, but still exposed – that's what Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., discovered in its inaugural Aflac Care Index. This survey of more than 6,500 adults was designed to help measure Americans' awareness of and exposure to debt resulting from medical bills not covered by health insurance – and findings revealed that a staggering 46% of respondents do not have enough savings set aside to pay for potential unexpected medical expenses, even when they have insurance. For those living in economically distressed communities, that percentage is even higher.

"The Aflac Care Index reveals that the high cost of health care is a huge problem for the uninsured, but they are not alone, as even among those who have health insurance, nearly half say that they could not pay for costs that are not covered by their insurance," said Aflac U.S. President Teresa White. "As a company that cares for our neighbors, our employees and our communities, we want to utilize this information to help address this national challenge head on. No one should have to choose between daily living expenses and paying medical bills, which unfortunately, is how many Americans are forced to live today."

According to the Aflac Care Index, 24% of respondents report having no money in their savings accounts and 48% say they have less than $1,000. Further exacerbating the situation is that 33% of insured Americans cannot go more than one week without a paycheck, while 71% cannot endure a month without pay, leading many (25%) to have to borrow money in the event of a medical emergency, almost a quarter (22%) saying they would need to find an additional job, and 6% would have to file bankruptcy. At the same time, more than three-quarters (78%) of insured respondents underestimate their financial exposure to common medical challenges, such as heart disease and breast cancer.

"Millions of Americans are forced to make difficult health-related decisions every day, often delaying treatment or incurring debt due to the high costs of health care," said Shannon Watkins, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Aflac. "The most important thing Americans can do to avoid the impact of medical debt is to be prepared. Make sure you assess your out-of-pocket maximum in relation to your savings, take steps to boost your rainy-day fund and prioritize preventative care to identify where you may be vulnerable based on your family history. Supplemental insurance, like Aflac, is also a potential solution, as it is designed to help close the gaps between what health insurance covers and does not."

Aflac Care Index identifies the most at-risk states:
Health care challenges and inequities facing Americans also vary by region. When looking at the group of respondents whose savings are less than or equal to their ability to pay out-of-pocket costs, it is revealed that a higher number of residents living in 11 U.S. states – Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia – are identified as exceeding the average vulnerability to medical debt, lacking available savings should a medical need arise. Insights include:

  • Insufficient savings: A significant percentage of residents in select states report having savings less than or equal to their out-of-pocket maximums, as compared to a national average of 63%:

  • Concerns over unpaid medical bills: Americans in several states report that they are much more concerned today than they were five years ago about paying medical bills not covered by insurance:

  • No rainy-day fund: A considerable proportion of residents in several states report having no rainy-day fund to potentially cover unexpected medical bills:

From emergency funds availability to family history of disease – especially cancer and heart disease/stroke – these 11 states also stood out across several areas of concern. Accordingto the AmericanCancer Society, residents of these states generated an estimated 445,000 new cancer cases in 2021, or roughly 23% of the nation's total, and many rank highly for coronary heart disease and stroke as well, meaning that those who are most concerned about the impact of high health care costs are often the most impacted by health challenges.

Aflac is working to help Close the Gap:
To help address these concerns, Aflac applied the data and key findings from the study to help inform its new Close the Gap initiative, a comprehensive program that aims to help educate, support and advocate around the critical and rising issue of medical debt. In October, the company announced its intent to give away $1 million to families, individuals and organizations throughout 2022. And starting this month, Aflac will expand its CareGrants program and award grants to communities greatly impacted by medical debt, as identified through data from the Aflac Care Index.

Care Index Methodology:
Conducted by The Bantam Group, Inc. and commissioned by Aflac, the Care Index surveyed 6,514 Americans nationwide, all of whom have health insurance and make or share in household insurance decisions, via online survey in October 2021.

About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac)
(PRNewsfoto/Aflac)

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or jsullivan@aflac.com
Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/even-insured-americans-lack-funds-for-out-of-pocket-medical-costs-new-aflac-care-index-shows-301477078.html

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Pfizer Stock Drops After Earnings. Guidance Fell Short of Estimates.

    The firm expects record revenue in 2022 and sees a big increase in sales of its Covid antiviral. Total revenue projections fell short of expectations.

  • Wall St set for muted open on mixed earnings, Meta slides again

    (Reuters) -U.S. stock futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street on Tuesday as mixed earnings and fresh declines in Meta Platforms added to jitters ahead of inflation data this week that could offer clues on the path of interest rates. Pfizer Inc fell 3.7% in premarket trading after the drugmaker's full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall Street estimates, while Coty Inc gained 3.4% after raising its earnings forecast for 2022. The main U.S. stock indexes took a hit on Monday after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms fell 5%, extending its losing run after its bleak forecast wiped out billions in dollars of market value last week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Drug Giant Pfizer Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures reversed higher Tuesday, following Monday's volatile stock market. Drug giant Pfizer slid on earnings.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES C$38.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"), acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$6.35 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the

  • 426 Million Reasons to Love PayPal Stock Right Now

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 25% the day after it reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 1. In this report, the company posted worse-than-expected net income and forecast underwhelming first-quarter revenue. This has been a tough few months for PayPal.

  • Why Ark Innovation ETF stocks are getting pummeled in 2022

    Investors in the Ark Innovation ETF have been fed through the wringer this year, as Cathie Wood's flagship disruption fund is already down 22% — whipsawing investors in both directions.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Who is Peloton's new CEO?

    Peloton will look to a new leader to save it — Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive.

  • Sysco stock sinks as profit misses expectations as the COVID environment led to higher costs

    Shares of Sysco Corp. sank 7.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the food products distributor reported fiscal second-quarter profit that came up short of expectations, as the COVID environment led to higher-than-anticipated operating costs. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 more than doubled to $164.4 million, or 33 cents a share, from $67.3 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 57 cents, below the FactSet c

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Peloton CEO Foley Is Stepping Down. The Stock Is Falling.

    Peloton Interactive confirmed Tuesday it plans to replace Chief Executive John Foley, and would be cutting 2,800 jobs. Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology and Netflix will be named chief executive and president and join Peloton’s board.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Velodyne agreed to issue to Amazon a warrant to acquire more than 39 million shares or almost 16% of the company, according to a filing; the warrant shares will vest over time as Amazon makes payments to Velodyne.It’s the latest example of Amazon seeking to invest in its business partners in order to benefit from upside associated