Even investors in China are bailing on Chinese markets and putting their money in US assets instead

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Even investors in China are bailing on Chinese markets and shifting their money overseas as the world's second largest economy has stumbled.

In the first four months of this year, banks created 144 wealth management products in foreign currencies, mostly in US dollars, up 177% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg, which cited data from consultancy PY Standard.

Meanwhile, the issuance of qualified domestic institutional investor funds, which invest in securities in foreign markets, has reached 26 so far this year, on track for a record amount for a half-year span, Bloomberg said.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates high have added to the appeal of US bonds and deposits, while the yuan and Chinese stock indexes have tumbled this year amid a disappointing post-COVID economic recovery.

That trend is seen remaining strong as the rate trajectories in the US and China diverge. Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China surprised markets by cutting a key interest rate to help boost the economy.

But with US inflation still above the Fed's 2% target, markets don't see rates here coming down anytime soon with another hike possible later this year.

The outflow by Chinese investors is the latest indication that markets are souring on the economy.

Last month, foreign investors sold Chinese stocks at a faster rate than in the prior month. In fact, foreign investors have dumped a vast amount of Chinese assets over the last two years, according to the Atlantic Council.

Meanwhile, millionaires are fleeing China at a faster pace this year. The country will see a net loss of 13,500 high-net-worth individuals in 2023, up from 10,800 in 2022, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report.

