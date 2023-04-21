Even Mix™, a True Mixing Technology Improving the Product Quality in In-Drum Liquids

Even Mix™

Offering Interchangeable Mixers and Motors that are Light in Weight and Backed by Aerospace Engineering Technology

Cleveland, OH, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even Mix™ is the true mixing technology designed using aerospace engineering technology. Bulk liquid transportation comes with many challenges at every stage of transit. Shippers have to take extra care to maintain the quality, consistency, and integrity of the liquids that are being transported. While the mode of transportation depends on the type of liquid or fluid itself, the liquid must arrive in its promised condition. However, the quality of the liquid is always compromised for many reasons. And when it finally reaches the destination and goes through a quality check, the receivers are unhappy due to some inconsistencies in settling and separating the fluid in question.

There might be several industrial mixers out there, but nothing beats the technology of Even Mix™. The revolutionary blades are designed to mix the content evenly and return the liquid to its original glory. There are IBC Tote Mixers, Drum Mixers, Clamp Mount Mixers, and Tank Mixers. The Even Mix™ IBC Tote Mixers are for standing mixing containers. They are reliable, light in weight and easy to handle. These versatile mixers can also be powered with other air or electric motors. The Even Mix™ drum mixer is a 15” folding mixing blade that mixes in 3D.

Even Mix™ clamp mount mixers are designed for ultimate durability. They also allow the operators to add to the liquid being mixed. These, too, are light in weight and portable. Even Mix™ tank mixers are great for mixing the smallest of quantities to the greatest of quantities of liquids at a time. The technology behind these mixers is perfected to adapt to some of the toughest mixtures. The tank mixers are available in different sizes so they are easy to work with depending on the tank size. The blades come with a variable pitch that guarantees the mixtures will consistently circulate and mix.

All the above-mentioned products are currently used in industries such as beverage, chemicals, agriculture, ink paint & coatings, lawn & tree fertilizers, oil gas & mining, personal care & CBD, water treatment, and polymer adhesive & resin. Those who have already used Even Mix™ true mixing technology of IBC Tote Mixers, Drum Mixers, Clamp Mount Mixers, and Tank Mixers, have realized the difference and how Even Mix improves quality. Shippers can start sending an IBC Tote Mixers, Drum Mixers, Clamp Mount Mixers, and Tank Mixers. Shippers can send an Even Mix™ blade along with the tank, let the customers use it, and see the difference for themselves.

About Even MixTM

Even Mix™ is best known for using the latest technology and aerospace engineering design to build pump technology and state-of-the-art variable pitch blades, bringing true mixing technology. The mixing blades do away with having a pin when installed, and the blades can be used at the bottom. It also means that the blades or mixers can be used in both plastic and linear drums.

