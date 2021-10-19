U.S. markets closed

Even more reasons you need to be at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

Alexandra Ames
·4 min read

We’re less than two weeks out from TC Sessions: SaaS 2021, a day-long exploration of software as a service. If you want to thrive in this tough, competitive market, join your colleagues and tap into current thinking and future trends.

Come to hear, meet and engage with the industry’s brightest minds, makers and investors. Expand your knowledge base, keep tabs on the competition and find news ways to collaborate. Here are a few more excellent reasons you need to go to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021.

Affordable access to opportunity: Buy your pass now for just $75, and you’ll save $100 over the “virtual door” price. Take advantage of group savings when you purchase four or more passes ($45 each). We support the next generation of thinkers and makers with $35 passes for students and recent grads.

A bevvy of breakout sessions: Bring your questions and get ready to home in on specific topics thanks to our sponsors. You’ll find a deep bench of talented, highly credentialed experts discussing a range of hot topics. You’ll find the exact times for the breakouts, along with the rest of the day’s presentations, in our fully stocked event agenda.

  • Three Easy Steps to Capture Global Opportunities, presented by KUDU.

  • Data Warehouse: The Foundation of the Modern Data Stack, presented by RudderStack.

  • How do High-growth Companies use Technology to Inform Strategy and Drive Results? Presented by SAP.

  • Optimizing SaaS Productivity: Why SaaS Sprawl Prohibits Growth, presented by LeanIX.

  • Taking Your People from Startup to Scale, presented by SAP.

  • Future Forward: How Machine Learning and Human-in-the-Loop Approaches are Expanding the Capabilities of Automation, presented by AKASA.

Dynamic demos: We’re showcasing 10 early-stage startups that you simply need to see to believe. Check out their virtual booth, reach out through CrunchMatch to meet 1:1 or to schedule a product demo. Who knows, perhaps you’ll find a new addition for your portfolio, an inspired collaboration or some other creative connection that drives your business forward.

Perk up your pitch: One of the best ways to improve your pitch skills is to watch other founders throw down and get advice from savvy experts. You’re in luck! The 10 startups we mentioned above will all take part in the Startup Pitch Feedback Session. They’ll pitch to and receive feedback from a TC staffer. Tune in, take notes and tune up your own pitch while you learn even more about these cool startups.

Notch Up Your Network: Through CrunchMatch, TechCrunch's 1:1 networking system, attendees will be able to connect with a variety of different members of the space community. This is a great way to look for new startups, promote your business and make new relationships.

Of course, we’ll have plenty of big names and brains sharing invaluable insight, advice and educated speculation. Folks like Kathy Baxter at Salesforce, Daniel Dines at UiPath, Sarah Guo at Greylock, Jay Kreps at Confluent, Jared Soltero at Google and Jared Spataro at Microsoft.

TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 takes place on October 27. Buy your pass now and get ready to learn the latest trends in SaaS, improve your pitch skills and connect with experts and opportunities.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

