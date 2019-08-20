Even a Republican study can't confirm anti-conservative bias on Facebook

Twitter More

Is Facebook biased against conservatives? An independent review led by former Sen. Jon Kyl set out to answer that question last year.

Now, the results are in . The answer? Inconclusive. But the methodology behind the "audit" is highly dubious.

On Tuesday, the long-awaited report was released, along with a Wall Street Journal op-ed by the former Arizona GOP senator.

“Facebook has recognized the importance of our assessment and has taken some steps to address the concerns we uncovered,” Kyl writes in the report. “But there is still significant work to be done to satisfy the concerns we heard from conservatives.” Read more...

