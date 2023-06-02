Even after rising 11% this past week, Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shareholders are still down 50% over the past year

It's nice to see the Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) share price up 11% in a week. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 50% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the last year has been tough for Sharecare shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Sharecare isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Sharecare grew its revenue by 8.2% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 50% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sharecare will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.8% in the last year, Sharecare shareholders might be miffed that they lost 50%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sharecare better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sharecare you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

