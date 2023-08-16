Even after rising 16% this past week, VerticalScope Holdings (TSE:FORA) shareholders are still down 57% over the past year

It is a pleasure to report that the VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) is up 71% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 57% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that VerticalScope Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

VerticalScope Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 14%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 57% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

We doubt VerticalScope Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.08%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 71% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - VerticalScope Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

