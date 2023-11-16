Even after rising 19% this past week, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shareholders are still down 90% over the past three years

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last week. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 90% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Stitch Fix wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Stitch Fix saw its revenue shrink by 0.6% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 24% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Stitch Fix is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Stitch Fix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Stitch Fix shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 13% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Stitch Fix that you should be aware of.

