Even after rising 22% this past week, S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shareholders are still down 61% over the past five years

It's nice to see the S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) share price up 22% in a week. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 61% in that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$9.9m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, S&W Seed moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The revenue decline of 1.2% isn't too bad. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that S&W Seed has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that S&W Seed shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for S&W Seed you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

